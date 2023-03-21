The 15 Best Rain Jackets for Men, From Trench Coats to Parkas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no way around it: Nothing ruins a day—or a fit—faster than getting caught in the rain. The weather doesn’t care if you’re wearing your finest Brunello Cucinelli cashmere sweater or just trying to stay dry while walking the dog. Unless you’re lucky enough to live in sunny, dry Southern California—where even there it appears to be quite rainy these days—you need a rain jacket in your closet.

But this is not a one and done situation. You’ll need at least a couple of rain jackets in your arsenal to handle whatever the weather throws your way. Something lightweight and casual to throw over your off-duty clothes is a good place to start. From there, you can get more specific: rain jackets designed for outdoor exercise, rain jackets designed to fit over a suit or a tux for formal occasions, and so forth.

There are also a few things to consider when investing in the right raincoat, but the biggest among them is whether or not a water-resistant jacket is sufficient or if you really need to opt for something fully waterproof. The main difference boils down to breathability and design. Water-resistant jackets usually open up your options up to a wider range of fabrics and overall styles, and are typically good enough for short exposure to the elements. Waterproof jackets, on the other hand, are much more heavy-duty in terms of protection, but come in a narrower range of more technical materials. There are a number of options in both categories to suit pretty much every type of use. Here, we’ve culled the best of the best rain jackets for whatever Mother Nature throws at you.

Best Lightweight Rain Jacket

When it comes to crappy weather, we’ll trust anything that the Brits suggest. Iconic Scottish manufacturer Hunter is known for its rubber Wellington boots, and this jacket has the same quality and attention to detail—including a full-body mesh lining for added breathability.

Materials: Polyester and coated polyester.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Waterproof.

Buy Now on Hunter: $195

Best Fishtail Rain Jacket

The fishtail rain jacket features, as the name suggests, a sloping, fishtail-shaped cut in the rear, which some users prefer for added protection—not only from falling rain but also from splashes generated by walking over wet sidewalks. Rains’s take on this classic style has a sleek overall feel and comes with a zip closure hidden behind a minimalist placket that offers much more water protection.

Materials: Polyester with polyurethane coating.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Waterproof.

Buy Now on Rains: $155

Best Trench Coat

Don’t act like you forgot: The alpha and omega of trench coats is still as practical as it is iconic. Made in Yorkshire, England, from shower-resistant cotton gabardine, the Burberry’s Kensington mid-length trench is the perfect length to wear in both formal and off-duty settings.

Materials: Gabardine.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on Burberry: $2,490

Best PVC Rain Jacket

Nothing is less attractive than a raincoat that looks like a raincoat—something you keep in your closet for a rainy day (literally) and you pull out, clashing with your outfit. That’s not the issue with Stutterheim. These sleek, lightweight rain jackets have a PVC rubberized coating with double-welded seams that are impervious to water and a soft cotton-poly lining that slides right over whatever you’re wearing underneath. Plus, they come in a wide range of colors and seasonal variations, so it’s easy to match them to what’s already in your closet.

Materials: PVC rubberized coating over cotton and polyester.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Waterproof.

Buy Now on Farfetch: $308

Best Heritage-Style Rain Jacket

As we said earlier, trust the Brits when it comes to rain gear. Designed in 1980, Barbour’s iconic Bedale is rooted in the world of equestrian sports, but the proportions, the look and feel, and the quality have stood the test of time. Whether you’re grouse hunting or you want it to look as if you just went grouse hunting, this is a quintessential option that seems to have only grown in popularity over time.

Materials: Waxed cotton.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on Backcountry: $395

Best Mac Jacket

Few labels have become so associated with the products they produce that the brand name becomes synonymous with the product itself. Mackintosh is one of those brands. This classic coat is crafted with the Mackintosh’s signature RAINTEC cotton, which has been keeping Scots dry for nearly 200 years. It’s unlined, which keeps the jacket lightweight and easy to move around in. The brand also offers a range of interchangeable inner vests if you need a little more insulation.

Materials: RAINTEC cotton.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on Mackintosh: $1,095

Most Versatile Rain Jacket

Is there anywhere this sleek outer shell can’t go? This Canadian brand is all about quintessential pieces that combine performance with streamlined designs—especially its bestselling Beta jacket, which is designed for “All Around” use. This means it’ll work as much in the city as it does layered over a sweater and worn on your next skip trip. A longtime GORE-TEX partner, Arc’teryx uses a GORE C-KNIT backing that is subtle (no crinkly, screechy jackets here), and designed for superior breathability.

Materials: GORE-TEX and nylon.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Waterproof.

Buy Now on Arc’teryx: $400

Best Rain Jacket for Traveling

This lightweight rain jacket is made from Moncler’s signature Longue Saison shell material that’s flexible and soft but also highly water-repellent. It’s packable, so you can roll it up in the tightest ball and jam it in your suitcase and it’ll still look fresh as a daisy when you arrive at your destination.

Materials: Polyamide.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion: $1,170

Most Breathable Rain Jacket

The jacket is designed to keep you dry when the temperature soars and even when you’re working up a sweat outdoors. The Omni-Tech material is fully waterproof yet surprisingly light and breathable, and is lined with a lightweight mesh that keeps air circulating. Plus, it packs up tightly into a single hand pocket. For your next precipitation-prone trip to the tropics, it’s a great backup to keep in your suitcase.

Materials: Treated nylon.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Waterproof.

Buy Now on Columbia: $100

Best Sustainable Rain Jacket

Here’s a rain jacket that looks incredibly simple but is anything but. The low-key, unpretentious Torrentshell uses a waterproof material that is treated with a durable water-repellent coating that is free from harmful perfluorinated chemicals. Throw in that it’s Fair Trade Certified, and you’ve got a rain jacket that’s as good for the environment as it is good to wear.

Materials: Nylon.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on Patagonia: $179

Best Oversized Raincoat

The kids are all about playing with proportions these days. We love how the looser fit on this hooded raincoat is on-trend, but the overall design still feels somewhat classic. If you need a coat that fits over literally anything in your closet without skipping a beat, consider this hooded number.

Materials: Cotton and polyamide.

Fit: Oversized.

Exterior Shell: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion: $1,125

Most Durable Rain Jacket

There’s a lot of exceptional details to love about this jacket from Canada Coose. It’s made from the brand’s exclusive Tri-Durance fabric that keeps deluges and strong winds on the outside without sacrificing breathability, and features reflective detailing at the back for added safety in low light environments. But for us? It’s the punchy, almost-nostalgic hues of red and yellow that make this one stand out. It has personality, but still, in a way, feels classic.

Materials: Treated nylon and spandex.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Waterproof.

Buy Now on Canada Goose: $550

Best Modern Rain Jacket

When you’re scouring the rain jacket market, you’ll often find yourself looking at a sea of sameness; for some guys, a classic trench or classic Mac is enough. But for guys looking for something a little more contemporary with a little more design, this And Wander jacket features a few added details—from the bold front zippers to the integrated high-visibility panels, for instance—that will help you stand out from the pack.

Materials: Nylon.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion: $759

Best Luxury Raincoat

If you’re a Brunello fan, you’ll be pleased to know the cashmere master also produces a perfectly-executed take on the classic trench coat. It’s made from a luxurious water-resistant microfiber from Japan, treated with a special process that gives the surface of each jacket a velvety texture. If you’re the kind of guy who values rare fabrics and an attention to detail that only Cucinelli could deliver, this is the coat for you.

Materials: Polyester and nylon.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Water-resistant.

Buy Now on Farfetch: $2,795

Most Comfortable Rain Jacket

The reason many of us find ourselves shying away from relying on rain jackets too much is that, as a by-product of keeping the moisture in, they tend to also prevent moisture from getting out, resulting in a stuffy and uncomfortable feeling. This is not the case with this beautifully designed Outdoor Research piece, which features a proprietary TorsoFlo stretchy back vent that moves with the body and keeps all the rain out.

Materials: 100% Recycled polyester shell with GORE-TEX membrane.

Fit: Regular.

Exterior Shell: Waterproof.

Buy Now on Outdoor Research: $300