Don’t Know What to Buy Your Guy? 20 Men’s Robes That Make Great Holiday Gifts

Clothing has the power to tell people a lot about us. You may don a tailored black dinner jacket for a cocktail party because you want people to think that you value the classics; someone else who wants to look like the life of the party may opt for a printed one. Whatever you choose to wear, it communicates something about your personality and values. But what you wear at home is oftentimes even more telling than how you dress out in the wild.

But wearing one of the best robes for men is an indication that you’re the ruler of your own domain, and that you’re not trying to dress elegantly, but that you’re an elegant person—and there’s a difference. Think of the old tradition of the housecoat or smoking jacket. While crafted out of practical reasons, having a separate garment to luxuriate in at home is the pinnacle of opulence. Whether it’s made from practical terrycloth, sumptuous silk, or warm velvet, great men’s robe underscores the idea that refinement is a lifestyle, not a choice. Below, a selection of men’s robes that lots of guys would find appealing—just in time for you to add them to your holiday gift shopping list.

Desmond and Dempsey Men’s Quilted Robe

There’s something special about a robe that merges art and the outdoors. This three-quarter length quilted robe not only keeps you toasty during the colder months but its painterly print, an homage to New Zealand’s picturesque Lake Wakatipu, feels delightfully crunchy and urbane at the same time.

Buy Now: $385

Bown of London Dressing Gown

Made of Egyptian cotton and dyed a rich claret color, this dressing gown is perfect for those who want to feel regal. The money is in the details, like the rope piping, luxe shawl collar and deep pockets for those mid-movie snack runs.

Buy Now: $241

Paul Stuart Cotton Herringbone Robe

If you’re looking to start a collection of robes or gifting to someone who is, this classic style is a go-to. Made of delicately soft cotton in a herringbone—not altogether unlike what you’ll find in Paul Stuart’s shirting offering—this version will work from season to season. The contrasting dark blue piping gives it an elevated feel.

Buy Now: $495

Derek Rose Duke Piped Cashmere Robe

Cut from a cashmere fabric woven by Loro Piana and lined with Italian silk, this hand-cut robe more than lives up to its noble name. It also extends past the knees, so it feels more like a monarch’s regal cape than something you’d slide into after a quick shower.

Buy Now: $4,560

Nilaa Organic Cotton Bath Robe

Oftentimes, the best things are simple, not extravagant. Case in point: this organic cotton robe from Nilaa, whose quick-drying honeycomb cotton is the perfect thing after getting out of a long bath.

Buy Now: $89

Versace Barocco Terry Robe

Modesty? Not everyone is a fan. This Versace robe is perfect for those who don’t mind a little extravagance. Equipped with the fashion house’s signature baroque print, it’s the rare robe that might be best paired with jewelry.

Buy Now: $595

Tom Ford Silk Grand Poppy Floral-Print Robe

Adorned with printed greenery and purple flowers, this robe is a maximalist’s dream. With a wide-shaped shawl collar and sash at the waist, it’ll make whoever you gift it to feel like the coolest king on the planet.

Buy Now: $4,890

Daniel Buchler Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe

Peruvian pima cotton boasts a reputation of a cloud-like softness, so why wouldn’t you want that while lounging in your domain?

Buy Now: $165

UGG Robinson Two-Tone Robe

Have you ever owned a pair of Ugg boots? Imagine that feeling, but all over—and not so overpowering that you get sweaty at the thought of a warm cup of tea. The plush terry interior of this robe offers a feeling of coziness without a lot of bulk, and its two-tone colorway has just a touch of personality.

Buy Now: $145

Hanro Night and Day Robe

Simple in design and comfortable in proportions, this long jersey-knit robe is perfect for the days when you just kind of want to check out of the world for a bit.

Buy Now: $240

Derek Rose Nelson Cotton Robe

When you’re teetering between minimalism and maximalism, consider polka dots like the ones on this lightweight woven cotton robe. It’s still tremendously refined thanks to its shawl collar and contrasting white piping.

Buy Now: $400

Rubinacci Wool and Cashmere-Blend Robe

There’s something particularly sexy about this robe. The subtle addition of a red lining and piping does just enough to separate it from a sea of plain blue options. For those looking to stay warm in colder climates, this super warm robe is a definite go-to.

Buy Now: $1,460

Tekla Organic Cotton Terry Hooded Robe

For those who love to emulate the feeling of waking up in their favorite hotel, opt for a classic white terry cloth robe like this strong option from Tekla. It’s a one-way ticket to relaxation.

Buy Now: $185

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Polka Dot Silk Robe

Finely crafted with silk twill and held together by a fringed belt, belt this robe exudes what Ralph Lauren’s purple label does best: sheer luxury. It’s best worn while drinking scotch on a club chair.

Buy Now: $1,995

Desmond and Dempsey Brushed Cotton Robe

Made out of premier cotton twill from the house’s go-to Portuguese mill, this Desmond & Dempsey robe is a stylish option to wear during your daily ablutions. It hits just below the knee so you feel covered up, not like you’re swimming in fabric.

Buy Now: $230

Scully and Scully Cotton Poplin Robe

Whether you’re getting a gift for someone who’s heading for an island getaway or a guy who lives in a warmer climate, this cotton robe is a lightweight, breathable alternative to some of the heavier options on this list.

Buy Now: $275

Petite Plume Luxe Pima Cotton Robe

This robe is made from smooth, breathable pima cotton—and its deep red color packs a lot of personality.

Buy Now: $118

Tekla Striped Classic Robe

Pinstripes on a suit give us the sense that the wearer appreciates a bit of elegance in their lives. Why not have a variation of that at home? The cotton terry cloth material will keep whoever dons this robe warm and cozy.

Buy Now: $126

California Cowboy El Garibaldi Robe

Complete with pockets for your phone and a bottle of beer, this knee-length robe is an ideal apres-ski garment—but its terry cloth lining means you can wear it after you get out of the shower, too.

Buy Now: $168

Derek Rose Silk Jacquard Robe

Jacquard has always been associated with aristocracy, so this robe makes a perfect gift for someone particularly noble. Its wide shawl collar, long length and fringed sash will have you feeling very old world.

Buy Now: $1,825