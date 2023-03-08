The 15 Best Spring Jackets for Men, From Chore Coats to Suede Bombers

Finally, we can shed some layers. Shove that winter parka wayyyy to the back of the closet and forget about it until November. It’s spring! Cue the sunshine, new beginnings, open windows, tulip stems breaking through thawed soil and, regrettably, a 65 percent chance of rain—the season never lets us get too comfortable; it’s fickle that way. But you know what, instead of worrying about what precipitation might happen, we’ve decided to err on the side of optimism when it comes to spring jackets.

From a style standpoint, the smartest outwear are the ones that don’t necessarily put surviving the elements first. Some do, and we’ll talk about those, too. However, in assembling this list from the innumerable jackets for spring that line the virtual storefronts of our favorite retailers, we opted for mostly lightweight designs that serve as a considered part of your fit. The dark days of winter are behind us, and so are wool and cashmere. These insulating materials were there for us when we needed them, for sure, but the best jackets for spring are made of cotton, canvas, nylon, leather and suede. Yes, this is the moment for suede (please, please check the forecast, though).

Let’s welcome 65-degree highs, refreshed wardrobes and maybe even a sunnier outlook. The best jackets for spring are styles you want to wear, not have to wear. But don’t worry, we included a few excellent options for when the weather gods are not so generous, too.

Best Suede Jacket for Spring

Donning a suede jacket can be a huge flex. It might be the first thing people notice when they see you after everyone’s been hibernating all winter. Here, Pierre Maheo at Officine Générale brings his signature understated Parisian style to a jacket that, in other hands, could be overwrought.

Materials: Italian goat suede with viscose lining.

Fit: Classic.

Buy Now on Bloomingdale’s: $1,445

Best Nylon Bomber Jacket for Spring

The category of “bomber jackets” has broadened since the style’s inception, back when it kept WWI pilots warm in their open-air cockpits. You can now find tons of iterations in all kinds of materials and silhouettes. Looking for the ne plus ultra nylon version? The buck stops at this sweet style from Engineered Garments, which features a rib-knit trim.

Materials: Nylon with cotton trim.

Fit: Relaxed.

Buy Now on Ssense: $515

Best Leather Motorcycle Jacket for Spring

Whether you’re actually hitting the road on two wheels with plenty of horsepower or not, Saint Laurent’s supple take on one of spring’s forever staples will add an indisputably cool edge to your fit. Wear it with just about anything to feel a slight thrill of rebellion.

Materials: Leather.

Fit: Slim.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion: $5,490

Best Chore Coat for Spring

Chore coats have had quite a run in the past few years, quickly becoming the go-to, throw-it-on-over-everything jacket. The best versions honor the original French worker’s jacket, a bleu de travail, like Todd Snyder’s take here in Japanese indigo fabric.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Classic.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $468

Best Waxed Jacket for Spring

We’re not ones to mess with a classic. Barbour has been owning the waxed jacket game for almost 130 years, so yeah, we’ll trust its weather-ready Ashby jacket when the sky’s looking ominous. This one’s only going to get better with age, especially since you can get it re-waxed.

Materials: Waxed Cotton with a corduroy collar.

Fit: Classic.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $395

Best Corduroy Jacket for Spring

Corduroy often gets praise for being a fall staple, with its earthy tones and plush cozy feel. But its medium weight is also perfect for spring. Frame’s cropped jacket has enough heft and utility to layer over sweaters, and it’s easy to toss on over a T-shirt come April.

Materials: Cotton blend.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $898

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $900

Best Mac Jacket for Spring

When in doubt, go simple. And French. A.P.C. always delivers on both fronts, evidenced by its quintessential spring Mac. Made of waterproof cotton gabardine, sans extraneous details, it will keep you dry and ready to star in a Francois Truffaut film.

Materials: Gabardine.

Fit: Straight Cut.

Buy Now on APC: $590

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $530

Best Fleece Jacket for Spring

With all this eagerness to embrace lighter layers, it would be wise to keep a cozy fleece jacket nearby for those “why the hell is it snowing in LA in March” moments. Kapital is doing all kinds of wild, wonderful things with fleece, including printing a sashiko-inspired motif on the fuzzy fibers. And in case things get damp, this style is completely reversible, with a weather-resistant shell on the other side.

Materials: Fleece, polyester and nylon.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $1,020

Best Lightweight Rain Jacket for Spring

Count this as your one big concession to the caprice of spring. You need a reliable rain jacket, and Arc’teryx literally has you covered with its new ultralight, packable GORE-TEX Ralle jacket. It’s waterproof, windproof, breathable and ready for any sudden downpours.

Materials: GORE-TEX.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Arc’teryx: $450

Best Colorful Jacket for Spring

Bottega Veneta has staked claim on a certain bright kelly green in the past couple years, but we’d say this Crayola blue is one to keep an eye on. Cut in a sleek shape and featuring a drawcord waist and exposed zippers, this canvas jacket is just enough of a swerve in a left-of-center hue.

Material: Cotton canvas.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Neiman Marcus: $1,850

Buy Now on Bottega Veneta: $1,850

Best Denim Jacket for Spring

A denim jacket is one of those timeless pieces that’s always going to be cool, which means you should get one that’ll last the long haul. Although Dries is largely known for his elegant brocades, his unadorned basics are also phenomenal. Case in point: this slightly distressed denim jacket with classic proportions that you’ll have forever.

Materials: Denim.

Fit: Classic.

Buy Now on End Clothing: $650

Best Workwear Jacket for Spring

Leave it to Loewe to subvert a ubiquitous workwear jacket. Its sturdy jacket has all the trappings of a tried-and-true essential, but it’s made in Italy from cotton canvas and lined in fleece so it will get you through the last couple of chills.

Materials: Cotton canvas, leather and polyester with fleece lining.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $2,100

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $2,100

Best Field Jacket for Spring

Taking its foundational shape from a classic military M-65 field jacket—marked by its below-the-waist length, epaulets and lots of pockets—Aspesi’s update features a midnight-blue shell material that’s lightly padded for a little extra warmth. It may not be as big of a style statement as Robert De Niro’s patched, proto-punk version in Taxi Driver, but you’ll get plenty of smart versatility instead.

Materials: Polyamide, wool and elastane.

Fit: Classic.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $905

Best Cotton Bomber Jacket for Spring

This is just about the sleekest, no-frills, perfectly-executed cotton bomber jacket we’ve come across. Reap the benefits of Barena Venezia’s restraint and add this one to your rotation.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion: $865

Best Shirt Jacket for Spring

You may have a whole lineup of wooly or flannel shirt jackets, but have you considered a weighty, meticulously tailored luxe linen overshirt ideal, aka shacket, for those glorious spring days? Since you’re now considering it, we suggest this one from Zegna, which means the cut and fabric are top notch.

Materials: Linen.

Fit: Regular.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $1,290