The 10 Best Winter Pants for Men, From Billy Reid to Brunello Cucinelli

The best winter pants are marked by one overriding characteristic: insulation. The season is unbearable; the dry atmosphere, bitter cold and near-constant snowfall make us want to stay indoors and hibernate endlessly. Alas, we have to trudge into the office and attend meetings, events, what have you. We need to get up and put our pants on one leg at a time. And because Mother Nature is who she is, a standard pair won’t cut it. Believe me, it really doesn’t.

You’re going to want to retain as much heat as possible (insulation, remember?), which is why you need to pay close attention to the fabric. Standalone cotton twill, madras, linen, rayon and poplin are light, airy and breathable—and therefore should be avoided at all costs. Because unlike the top half of your body, you’re not going to layer the bottom. Your pants need to be up to snuff on their own. In other words, look for wool, cashmere or blends that include one or both. Leather, nylon and durable corduroy will also work. Or you can reach for options that are lined with fleece.

Indeed, the best winter pants really have nothing to do with the cut or style. This means you can wear slacks, jeans, cargos and more—just as long as the fabric they’re made of packs the heat. Of course, they have to look good, too; you might as well fester in sweats at home if you didn’t have to go out and make an impression. And to help you brave inclement weather in style, we have 10 options—all different, all great and all insulating.

Best Tweed Pants for Winter

Todd Snyder

For centuries, Harris tweed has been insulating men across the globe, while also giving them an air of distinction. The cloth originated in Scotland and is made using dyed virgin wool that is then spun and woven to form a surface that’s rich in texture and retains an incredible amount of heat. One caveat: tweed has the knack for feeling itchy on the skin. But mitigating this is Todd Snyder, a designer known for updating tried and true styles for modern times. His trousers, for instance, are lined to the knee, which means you can go about your day comfortably. Factor in the relaxed fit and stovepipe leg with double-forward pleats, and you have a style that absolutely gives an air of distinction.

Best Houndstooth Pants for Winter

Rag and Bone

Rag & Bone is another label that consistently takes fashion stalwarts and spins them in cool ways. Case in point: these trousers made from a blend of virgin wool and polyamide—which will help them retain their shape—feature a houndstooth check, a Saville Row staple marked for its dual-tone, broken-check pattern. The way the pants are cut, with a length that hits at the ankle, and the addition of adjustable metal buckles at the hip and suspender buttons along the waistband, give this pair an unmissable streetwise edge. More importantly, they’re a style that’s equal parts casual and polished, so you could easily dress them up or down.

Best Cashmere Pants for Winter

Mr Porter

When it comes to the best textiles, the kinds of materials that are luxury personified, Loro Piana is the name to know—particularly when it comes to cashmere, the softest, plushest and most insulating fabric. The Italian brand also never fails to offer the sleekest cuts to flatter the body. And if you’re in the market for a pair of pants that encapsulates all these qualities, look no further than these cashmere stunners. Note: The label is so exacting with its fits that it leaves the hems unfinished. All you need to do is take a quick trip to your local tailor, and you’ll have trousers that’ll last you for many winters to come.

Best Leather Pants for Winter

Bottega Veneta

From bags and shoes to outerwear, leather is used to create some of the most stylish and hard-wearing pieces in fashion. It is a natural material that’s practically impenetrable; no amount of wind, snow or rain will slip through the surface. And when leather comes in contact with skin, it absorbs the heat emanating from the body. Perfect for winter, right? Suffice it to say, leather pants aren’t as ubiquitous as the aforementioned styles, but if you’re looking for a solid pair to show off, Bottega Veneta has one of the best on the market. The style fits at the waist and tapers down the leg with a little wiggle room. It also runs larger than most European cuts, so make sure to get one a size down.

Best Moleskin Pants for Winter

Billy Reid

In the dead of winter, when the streets are blanketed with snow and gusts are unavoidable, it wouldn’t be wise to leave your house in your go-to 501s. But if you still want the comfort and flexibility of denim, your safest bet would be moleskin. Unlike standard denim, moleskin is made of dense cotton that’s closely woven and then shorn, resulting in a soft, suede-like nap. This means that you’re less likely to feel the cold wind on your legs. It’s a textile that’s equal parts rugged and rakish. And if there is one designer that embodies that aesthetic, it’s Billy Reid. The designer’s moleskin jeans, which feature his signature brass buttons, are a perennial in his collection—and will hopefully be a perennial in your winter wardrobe.

Best Corduroy Pants for Winter

Alex Mill

Moleskin isn’t the only cotton contending for a place in your cold-weather collection. Corduroy also has a knack for preventing brisk breezes from hitting your skin. This is because the textile is tightly woven, forming tufted cords that act as a great barrier to whatever winter throws at you. There are indeed many brands that offer corduroy pants, but the one that caught our eye is this pair from Alex Mill. From the rich khaki color (it also comes in four other hues) to the sleek and subtle front pleats to the corozo buttons and cuffed hem, this style, simply put, is a beauty.

Best Wool Pants for Winter

Saks

Cashmere, moleskin, leather: We’ve already listed a number of worthy options for winter. But the most common of the lot is wool. No patterns, no flourishes; just a stellar swath that’s cut to flatter and will work with any and every top layer. And if there is one designer that fully epitomizes this sentiment, it’s Brunello Cucinelli. He is the sultan of silhouettes, the monarch of materials. Prime example: this pleated pair of wool pants. It may appear simple at first glance, but as we all know, a high-quality garment will surprise and delight every time you put it on.

Best Heavy-Duty Wool Pants

LLBean

Winter is harsh, yes, but winter in Maine is harsher. And the company that understands this most is the state’s own L.L.Bean. For over a century, the company has been producing the most insulating, heavy-duty styles—everything from shearling-lined boots to goose-down parkas to cashmere sweaters and more, all of them built to withstand inclement weather in adverse environments. So best believe that its Maine Guide pants, made of exceptionally durable wool, are more than up to snuff in a chilly city street. Feel free to go trekking in these bad boys, too; that’s what they’re made for.

Best Insulated Pants for Winter

Snowpeak

With a name like Snow Peak, it should come as a surprise that the brand offers pieces that can combat the worst weather conditions. We’re talking about areas where the Fahrenheit scale falls below zero, the kind of environment where it wouldn’t be wise to linger outdoors for long. For a scenario like this one, the best option is these quilted pants. Not only are they water-resistant, incredibly heat-retaining and stretchy, but they’re also surprisingly chic. Don’t let the idea of padded pants deter you, because this style is designed to fit close to the body, tapering down the leg with the hem hitting the ankle. Which means you can wear them in any setting and not look like you just came from Antarctica.

Best Fleece Pants for Winter

Lulu Lemon

Remember that bit about festering in sweats in the intro? Well, now you can do that in style and without shame thanks to Lululemon. The behemoth brand is beloved by yogis and, quite frankly, anyone that knows about great athleisure, and has a trouser made of fleece. It’s basically a zhuzhed-up version of what we all wore to feel warm and cozy during the pandemic that you can wear outdoors.

