The 15 Best Zip-Up Hoodies for Men, From Zegna to Todd Snyder

Zip-up hoodies have been on a bumpy ride in the past few decades. Let’s start with the early aughts, which brought us cloaked celebrities shielding themselves from the paparazzi and Soylent-chugging tech bros throwing on these zipper-front athletic toppers without a shred of consideration, ushering in Normcore: the style’s low point. Caring about how you looked took a back burner to profits and productivity, and wearing a zip-up hoodie became associated with the sartorially lazy.

But when we look past these fraught moments, there are plenty of redeeming appearances in the history of zip-up hoodies to consider. Elliott’s bright red sweatshirt in E.T., for instance, is almost as famous as the blanket he uses to disguise his extra-terrestrial companion. Rocky Balboa sports one for his triumphant, sweaty ascent up the steps in Philly. And who could forget the number of times the titular fresh prince of Bel-Air oozed cool in colorful zip-ups. These are icons of the screen, masters of layering.

Now, we can safely say the zip-up hoodie is returning to form. It has come out of its flop era, shed some regrettable associations and has reached its own pinnacle. The sheer variety in the market speaks to the style’s versatility, and the choices have never been better. The best zip-up hoodies will always have athletic roots, of course, but the ones on this list bring something new to the table: luxe materials, subtle design swerves and sustainable manufacturing. They’re anything but lazy.

Whether you’re working out or just in need of an easily removable—and yes, thoughtful—layer, check out the best zip-up hoodies, all of which will have covered in more ways than one.

Best Slim-Fit Zip-Up Hoodie

Consider this my plea to get an invite to Thom Browne’s infamous Thanksgiving football game. I’ll be wearing this zip-up hoodie, made from a soft loopback cotton jersey and featuring the designer’s signature (ahem, hard-won) quadruple stripes on the sleeve. As with most styles in TB’s collection—as well as the man’s own coif—this one’s cut pretty high and tight. Choose your size accordingly.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Slim.

Color: Gray.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $890

Best Sherpa-Lined Zip-Up Hoodie

Here Todd Snyder comes, swooping in with the ideal winter grail. This sherpa-lined zip hoodie could easily serve as your outer- or mid-layer, keeping you cozy with an Italian double-sided bonded fabric: knit jersey on one side and soft fleece on the other with plenty of pockets right out front.

Materials: Polyester and wool.

Fit: Regular.

Color: Navy.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $328

Best Athletic Zip-Up Hoodie

Reigning Champ’s midweight hoodie is about as Balboa-esque as it gets on this list. Whether you’re doing hand-clap pushups or waiting for a post-elliptical smoothie, its worn-in look—subtly frayed seams, classic contrasting drawstring, pouch pockets—says you’ve been putting in the work.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Regular.

Color: Gray.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $170

Best Designer Zip-Up Hoodie

Designer Chitose Abe brings her penchant for slicing and dicing materials—producing a sum greater than its parts—to this deep blue hoodie. The thick French terry with a contrasting trim and a hefty two-way zipper will have you strutting the street with swagger.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Relaxed.

Colors: Blue.

Buy Now on Ssense: $620

Best Leather Zip-Up Hoodie

In the category of pieces you didn’t know you wanted but now need, we bring you Zegna’s supple nappa leather zip-up. As much a jacket as it is a hoodie, the material slowly reveals itself, prompting further inspection and making you question, “Is that really leather?” Yes, it is. It’s also fully reversible, with the other side made of cream polyester.

Materials: Leather and polyester.

Fit: Regular.

Colors: Gray and cream.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $4,990

Best Loopback Zip-Up Hoodie

A classic fit, a two-way zipper, warm-but-not-too-warm feeling and a moisture-wicking loopback texture: there’s not much more we could ask for from a zip-up hoodie. Sunspel checks all of these boxes, along with offering a touch of English refinement.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Regular.

Colors: Gray.

Buy Now on Mytheresa: $225

Best Heavyweight Zip-Up Hoodie

Lady White Co. has been quietly producing excellent sweats, fleeces and T-shirts from its LA factory since 2015. The brand has perfected the dense (18 ounce) cotton jersey, offering a beefy hoodie with a soft brushed interior. The dark raisin color will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe rotation.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Relaxed.

Colors: Raisin.

Buy Now on Lady White Co.: $275

Best Garment-Dyed Zip-Up Hoodie

A go-to for techwear enthusiasts and hunters for the best cargo pants around, Stone Island also makes some stellar sweatshirts. Its deep obsession with fabric innovation is evident in this garment-dyed loopback cotton-jersey hoodie in a shade just left of navy.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Regular.

Color: Navy.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $435

Best Technical Zip-Up Hoodie

We can’t talk about hoodies without talking about Nike. The activewear behemoth’s latest drop includes this Tech Fleece hoodie that traps in the warmth without creating too much bulk. Plus, tonal panels, taped details and a ton of colors keep things fresh.

Materials: Cotton and polyester.

Fit: Relaxed.

Colors: Khaki, mint, earth brown, rattan, teal, elemental gold, diffused blue, dark gray, photo blue, midnight navy, yellow, university red, alligator green, saturn gold, black, light thistle, violet, rosewood.

Buy Now on Nike: $130

Best Cashmere Zip-Up Hoodie

You say cashmere, we say Brunello Cucinelli. The designer upgrades the humble hoodie with a fine-gauge virgin wool-cashmere blend, made under the Umbrian sunshine.

Materials: Cashmere and virgin wool.

Fit: Classic.

Color: Gray.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $2,095

Best Oversized Zip-Up Hoodie

There were plenty of hoodie purveyors in the world before Jerry Lorenzo came along, but no one with his singular perspective on LA cool. A slouchy—but not sloppy—fit, drop shoulders and hefty cotton fleece set his hoodies apart. This one’s part of Fear of God’s the Eternals Collection, an assortment of styles that, as its name suggests, imbues timelessness.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Oversized.

Color: Beige.

Buy Now on Ssense: $915

Best Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie

If you’ve already got a full Moncler kit for the French Alps, then you know they aren’t messing around when it comes to winter gear. Here, the luxury brand tops off warm wool fleece with nylon shell accents for a versatile zip-up hoodie that’s mountain- and city-ready.

Materials: Wool, polyester and polyamide.

Fit: Regular.

Color: Navy with green panels.

Buy Now on End. Clothing: $1,265

Best Lightweight Zip-Up Hoodie

James Perse has that golden-hour, laidback, lived-in LA vibe in its DNA. The City of Angels may not experience harsh winters, but it does get chilly. Which means you need a thin top layer, something like this lightweight French terry hoodie with heathered vintage vibes and tons of color options. It’s like you’ve had it forever—in a good way.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Regular.

Colors: Blue, gray, heather gray, black and white.

Buy Now on Luisaviaroma: $225

Best Celebrity Favorite Zip-Up Hoodie

LeBron, JLo, Bieber, Drake: The biggest celebs are all rocking Les Tien’s sweats—and with good reason. This hoodie, for one, is made from heavyweight fleece with all kinds of techniques applied to the fabric (like rubbing the surface with a steel brush) to make it feel authentically vintage. Check out the gold-plated grommets, too.

Material: Cotton

Fit: Relaxed

Colors: Raspberry, washed grease, kale, cantaloupe, aloe stone, lavender stone and navy.

Buy Now on Les Tien: $284

Best Sustainable Zip-Up Hoodie

2020 brought many iterations of sweats, some of which are better left in the past. Pangaia’s brand of innovative, Earth-friendly hoodies and sweatpants, which had its social media swell during lockdown, however, continues on its upward trajectory. And if you’re looking to try what everyone’s been raving about, this wide-fit organic and recycled cotton zip-up hoodie is a good place to start.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Oversized.

Color: Sand, foxglove pink, slate blue and black.

Buy Now on Pangaia: $215