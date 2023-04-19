Brian Cox’s Post-‘Succession’ Style Has the Internet Raving. Here’s How He’s Pulling It Off.

For a dead man walking, Brian Cox is looking awfully good.

Hours after his Succession character Logan Roy was killed off in a final-season shocker, the 76-year-old Scottish actor was photographed strutting about New York and teasing paparazzi before a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Just as notable as Cox’s puckish attitude was the clothing selected for his Late Show appearance. Attired in a saffron-colored suede shirt jacket and matching stacked-heel boots, the Emmy winner blazed like a phoenix reborn from the ashes of stealth wealth.

Brian Cox wearing a bold orange jacket and boots from Savas on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. CBS Photo Archive

While much hay was made of this maximalist combination coming on the heels of Logan Roy’s demise, wardrobe stylist and costume designer Venk Modur—who has helped dress Cox for red carpets and other public appearances since 2019—says that he learned of the character’s death at the same time as the rest of us. But he had intended to move Cox beyond Logan Roy as the final season progressed and recognized that the Colbert appearance would be a “big moment” to do so.

In the course of searching for attire to help Cox evolve past his Succession persona, Modur stumbled upon Savas, a Los Angeles-based maker of leather jackets and footwear infused with a Southern Rock sensibility. He sourced a Lowry jacket and Legend boots in matching shades of saffron suede from the label’s ready-to-wear collection, and following a four-minute consultation with Cox after the actor received the items, sent him on his way to Colbert.

“He felt like a rock star because he was in an outfit meant for a rock star,” Modur says of Cox’s appearance in Savas. “When I saw the images, I was like ‘Savannah and I did a good job.”

Cox stepped into a pair of Savas’s Legend boots for the London premiere of Succession.

Savas creative director Savannah Yarborough, who founded the brand in Nashville in 2015 as a bespoke operation before adding made-to-measure in 2018 and then launching a ready-to-wear collection with the opening of its Los Angeles store in September 2022, sees Cox as representative of her client base.

“A lot of people look at us and they think, ‘Oh you just make clothes for musicians.’ That is absolutely not the case,” Yarborough tells Robb Report. “My ideal client is the guy who says, ‘I can’t wear a leather jacket.’ And seeing someone like Brian in that he’s a relatable figure—even though he’s an icon, he is a man in his 70s that wears clothes that fit him—I think that is key”

In the aftermath of Cox’s appearance, Yarbrough says she’s heard from many men that now feel ready to rock, too. “I had so many people reach out, saying ‘Oh my god, I have to come out and see you because if he can do it, I can do it.’ And that is really cool.”

While the richly colored pieces Cox wore on Colbert garnered the most attention, the April 10 appearance wasn’t the first time he’d sported Savas. Modur had previously dressed the Succession actor in the brand’s lamb leather Denham jacket for a March 22 spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and outfitted him in Savas’s tobacco leather Legend boots for the Succession season premiere in London on March 23.

Cox wearing another Savas jacket on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March. NBC

Altogether, it’s a far—and perhaps, refreshing—cry from the subdued attire and monochrome palette that defined Cox as the late Logan Roy.

“If you’re head to toe in black cashmere that’s fine, but where is your identity?” Yarborough says. “I think that’s fine, but a lot of us show our personal identity through clothing… To see him die and then come back from the dead as this colorful, fun human, it was really incredible of him.”