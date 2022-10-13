Brunello Cucinelli’s Exclusive New Capsule Collection for Mr Porter Is a Complete Fall Wardrobe

Brunello Cucinelli is a year-round delight. But given that cashmere remains its calling card, the ultra-luxe Italian label truly shines in its fall and winter collections.

Thankfully, there’ll be a little more Cucinelli to go around this season, due to a 41-piece capsule collection themed around “Unexpected Elegance” that made its exclusive debut on Mr Porter this week. The assortment, which includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories, is pegged to our transitional moment and available in shades that might be described as a “Cucinelli coloring box”: slate gray, camel tan, snow white, eggshell blue and dark navy.

This isn’t first time Cucinelli has been carried by the online retailer: the Italian designer has become a Mr Porter staple, with over 500 pieces currently available on the e-commerce leader’s website. But the exclusivity of the new capsule, with prices starting at $420 and climbing up to $4,995, represents the special relationship shared by the two icons of contemporary men’s style.

Beyond cashmere, Cucinelli’s capsule for Mr Porter also includes denim and outerwear. Mr Porter

Among the assortment’s big-ticket outerwear items are a cashmere-trimmed shearling blouson with a barely perceptible chevron pattern, a double-breasted camel hair peacoat in a layering-friendly fit, and a “beaver” padded cashmere hooded parka that is, perhaps confusingly, made from 100 percent cashmere.

That’s to say nothing of its knitwear offerings, which include a ribbed cashmere roll-neck sweater with raglan sleeves, a striped ribbed cashmere sweater knit in varying shades of light blue and a touch of gray, and the designer’s 100 percent cashmere take on the classic tennis sweater.

Cucinelli, however, isn’t one to play the purist: the collection also sees the designer dabble in fiber blends including a baby alpaca, wool and polyamide crewneck qnd a thick-looking mélange rollneck that is disarmingly composed of virgin wool, cashmere and silk.

Elsewhere, the collection dips into such transitional fare as a padded trucker jacket made from cotton-cashmere corduroy, or a water-resistant quilted gilet that can be further steeled against the elements by a packable hood embedded in its collar. Rounding out the assortment are versatile basics such as a denim Western shirt with mother-of-pearl snap buttons, casual footwear including rubber-soled nubuck sneakers and leather-trimmed suede accessories such as a military-style backpack, a generously sized duffle bag and a simple wash bag with two zip tracks.

The capsule’s launch is by no means the last of what Cuccinelli has in store for this year: November will see the label launch its spring/summer 2023 assortment on Mr Porter’s website. We have yet to see it ourselves, but we feel confident that you’ll again be clicking through cashmere, albeit in lighter weights and weaves.