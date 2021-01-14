Canada Goose’s New Sustainable Parka Is Made From Recycled Materials and Reclaimed Fur

Canada Goose is leapfrogging over its competition in the quest for more sustainable (and inclusive) outerwear.

The brand best known for its parkas is introducing a new model that builds on what has made the brand so popular over the decades while refashioning nearly every component. Dubbed the Standard Expedition Parka, it incorporates new materials, like an eco-friendly version of its signature Arctic Tech fabric that blends recycled polyester with Organic cotton to be kinder to the environment without sacrificing any of the original’s desirable properties. The shell itself is made from 100 percent recycled nylon that riffs on the brand’s ripstop material, which is both wind- and water-resistant.

And that shell is left intentionally off-white in color. Though it might appear solely as a nod to the wintry season it was intended for, it also means that dyes, which can pollute waterways during the manufacturing process, weren’t necessary for production. The interior is just as thought through and is filled with responsibly sourced down. Overall, this new model produced 30 percent less carbon and uses 65 percent less water than the brand’s regular Expedition parka.

Most of are used to seeing Canada Goose coats with fur trim along the hood and, although a signature, the brand rethought how it goes about utilizing the material. The Standard is the first model from the brand to be made with reclaimed fur, something Canada Goose pledged to introduce into its supply chain in 2019 as a means of phasing out the use of new fur pelts.

Even how these toppers will be shipped and displayed in-store is planned with an eye toward sustainable practices. No matter if they find themselves in a window in New York City or Shanghai, every element of their display environment will be recyclable, including recycled timber and paint.

Just as compelling as its earth-friendly specs is the idea that this style can be worn by anyone. Genderless in concept and detailing, it has a classic roomy fit that falls to about mid-thigh. Canada Goose’s The Standard Expedition Parka is available now for $1,850.

Buy Now: $1,850