Casablanca and Nordstrom Just Opened a New Pop-Up Filled With Colorful Athleisure Wear

Attention, maximalist: Casablanca’s colorful threads have landed at Nordstrom.

The French label just launched a vibrant new capsule collection and pop-up with the department store chain. The exclusive line comprises an assortment of modern tennis-inspired athleisure wear for men and women, as well as chic jewelry, footwear, and accessories. The best part is you don’t have to be a regular on the court to rock any of the pieces.

The Casablanca@Nordstrom pop-up, which has taken pride of place in Nordrstrom’s New York flagship, was designed to evoke codes of the game and further accentuate the sporty drop. Not for the faint of heart, the threads are characterized by bold hues, striking prints, and color-blocking.

From left to right: Casablanca Tennis Club Short Sleeve Silk Camp Shirt ($1,260); Print Swim Trunks ($325) Nordstrom

For gents, there are a number of pieces that are ideal for summer, such as playful swim trunks, preppy tennis shorts, and stylish button-ups. There’s also a refined silk shirt with an Italian piazza-like graphic on the backside that is particularly striking. Other highlights include a classic tee, a printed polo, and a black sweatsuit.

The accessories range from crew socks and baseball caps to beach towels and bucket hats. Casablanca also teamed up with luxury watch customizer MAD Paris to create a branded tennis racquet. It comes with a specially designed case that features the label’s signature perforated leather and color blocking for added pizzaz. You’ll also find wristbands, a unisex visor, and a headband for any stints on the court. Speaking of which, Casablanca and MAD Paris also created a Contax G2 camera so you can capture your next match (or take pics of your ace outfit, at least).

From left to right: Casablanca Casa Sport Print Silk Button-Up Shirt ($1,145); Rainbow Crochet Stitch Sleeve Button-Up Shirt ($550) Nordstrom

Casablanca’s creative director and founder Charaf Tajer is renowned not only for his outlandish designs but also for his holistic approach to design. The Parisian launched the label in 2018 and it has quickly risen in popularity. Tajer won the LVMH Prize in 2020 and has presented several collections at Paris Fashion Week.

“He has a natural penchant for vibrant prints and rich color stories that really flesh out the world he’s been building over the past few seasons,” Nordstrom men’s fashion director Jian Deleon said in a statement. “The opportunity to bring that to our customers is exciting, especially when filtered through the lens of tennis.”

The Casablanca capsule is available online at Casablanca and Nordstrom until the beginning of July. You’ll also find the exuberant drop at nine Nordstrom stores across the U.S. Designs range from $40 to $8,240.