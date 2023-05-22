Charles Melton Rocks Giorgio Armani and a Chopard L.U.C. Watch at His Cannes Debut

Though known more for his roles in hit teen shows like CW’s Riverdale, actor heartthrob Charles Melton is ready to enter his leading man role with a spot in Todd Haynes’s romantic drama May December opposite Natalia Portman and Julianne Moore.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend. For the red carpet, Melton went the white tie route with a custom Giorgio Armani tuxedo and black bow tie. He paired the classic look with a L.U.C Heritage Grand Cru timepiece from Chopard, the main jeweler sponsor of the festival.

The $26,500 watch is a barrel-shaped chronometer in 18k rose gold and is one of few tonneau-shaped watches to have an automatic winding movement of the same shape. It is a reference to the pocket watches created by its founder Louis-Ulysse Chopard.

Melton wore the timepiece to a number of events in Cannes, including the Discover Red event hosted by the Milanese aperitivo Campari (he opted for a monogram print Versace summer shirt on this occasion). The event also drew names like Luke Evans and Alessandra Ambrosio. The L.U.C also came out for his photocall where he wore BOSS and Nike shoes. All of the looks were styled by Jordan Dorso.

Chopard’s watches have been donned by several men throughout the week in Cannes and on the iconic steps including Mads Mikkelsen with his L.U.C Perpetual Twin, Zhu Yilong’s L.U.C Flying T Twin Baguette, and Brandon Flynn’s Alpine Eagle 41.

May December, which is in competition for the Palm D’Or (the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival), follows an actress (Portman) who travels to Maine to study the life of a real-life woman (Moore) she is set to play in a film. Other films in competition include Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand, and Catherine Corsini’s Homecoming.