The Chateau Marmont Is Selling $550 Cashmere Sweaters to Help Its Laid Off Employees

Chateau Marmont may be more synonymous with celebrities than cashmere, but that hasn’t stopped the iconic West Hollywood hotel from crafting branded sweaters from the coveted wool.

The $550 luxury knit is part of a new line of merchandise that the 91-year-old hotel is selling in order to help former employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Produced in collaboration with London-based fashion designer Bella Freud, the 100 percent cashmere sweaters feature a ribbed neck, hem and cuffs, plus the hotel’s fearless mascot “Pan” on the sleeve. The men’s version is colored regal navy, while the women’s is finished in a subdued grey.

In addition to the sweater, Chateau Marmont is also selling t-shirts—which are $85 and available in white, copper and black—embroidered caps, scented candles, key chains and a book dedicated to the storied landmark. There’s even a plush bathrobe and bath set on offer, so you can play like you’re on vacay at the famed Sunset Boulevard hotel.

“The events of the past few weeks have taken our teams away from doing what they love—looking after you,” the hotel shared on its website. “The Chateau Family Fund will be distributed equally amongst all of the staff who have been laid off in the past days.”

Like many hotels across Southern California, Chateau Marmont was forced to take drastic action when the unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak pushed hotel occupancy rates below 30 percent.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the hotel abruptly fired most of its staff with no severance pay, only a brief extension of health benefits, and no assurances they would be hired back when the crisis ends.

Chateau Marmont says the profit from every piece of merchandise sold will go directly to the affected members of the team. Hey, if that’s not a good enough reason to treat yourself to some new cashmere, we don’t know what is.

