Legendary Bespoke Tailor Cifonelli Is Setting Up Shop in London

It's just a short flight across the pond.

Cifonelli Bespoke Jacket Courtesy of Paddle8

When Karl Lagerfeld exclaimed, “I could recognize a Cifonelli shoulder from a distance of a hundred meters”, it was a nod to just one of the many distinctive details for which Paris’s most illustrious tailoring house is renowned. The house style—Italian-style suppleness and comfort; Savile Row-style imperious shoulder constructions and figure-complimenting panache; French couture-style finer details such as stitching, buttonholes and pocket detailing—is celebrated by tailoring cognoscenti the world over.

And now, Cifonelli—the atelier run by fourth-generation cousins Lorenzo and Massimo, which was established in Rome in 1880 by Giuseppe Cifonelli before settling in Paris via a stint in London—is coming back to the British capital in September. Number 16 Clifford Street will be home to Cifonelli Residence, making that address not only a landmark for menʼs bespoke and ready-to-wear tailoring but also a destination for regular Cifonelli customers to come and relax and “talk shop.”

Massimo and Lorenzo Cifonelli in their workshop

Massimo and Lorenzo Cifonelli  Charlie Dailey

“We’re delighted to welcome The Cifonelli Residence to Clifford Street, an addition that will surely compliment the area’s historic ties to luxury and bespoke tailoring, and will build on Mayfair’s global reputation,” says Julian Stocks, CEO at Pollen Estate, which owns the region of East Mayfair in which Clifford Street lies.

Lorenzo Cifonelli adds: “Cifonelli has had a long and meaningful relationship with London, where we’ve been holding trunk shows and bespoke appointments for decades. Massimo and I are thrilled to finally open the doors of our Cifonelli residence in the heart of Mayfair, to the world.”

