Daniel Kaluuya Paired a Tiffany Brooch With a Classic Black Suit at the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

For the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, actor Daniel Kaluuya kept things simple on the red carpet in a classic black suit, white t-shirt, and some statement jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Kaluuya, who voices Spider-Punk in the computer-animated film, opted for the brand’s Elsa Peretti Starfish brooch to go on his left lapel, as well as several rings including the Tiffany T, T1, and Schlumberger rings. The look was put together by stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon.

The actor has long favored special and unique jewelry on the red carpet, wearing everything from Cartier diamond necklaces to Boucheron rings. As Robb Report previously reported, he also wore a stainless-steel Vacheron Constantin chronograph for an event a few weeks ago.

Kaluuya is no stranger to the world of luxury watches. In 2021, he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and accepted his prize wearing a steel Santos De Cartier timepiece; at the Nope world premiere in July 2022, he appeared to wear the skeletonized model once more. And at Nope‘s London premiere, he branched out with a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which spectacularly matched his camel-colored suit.

In other Tiffany news, the brand recently topped its NYC flagship with a striking glass jewelry box that will be used for exhibitions and events. It opens to a wraparound terrace with panoramic city views and can be lit up at night to create a dazzling lantern effect.

Other stars at the premiere included Hailee Steinfeld wearing Bally, Garcelle Beauvais in LaPointe, Issa Rae in Joanna Ortiiz and the rapper Offset, whose red glove look paid homage to Michael Jackson.

The film, which comes out June 2 in the US, is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the “Spider-Verse.”