David Beckham Gets a First Look at Fear of God’s Unreleased Adidas Collection

Fear of God’s hotly anticipated collection with Adidas won’t come out until the second half of 2023, but founder Jerry Lorenzo is already gifting pieces to a lucky few, including soccer legend David Beckham.

The English ex-footballer shared a snap of the items he received in an Instagram Story, including a black basketball shoe, a beige suede trainer, and a black T-shirt with the logos of Adidas and Fear of God. Beckham tagged Lorenzo in the post and captioned it “WOW.”

“I’ve been part of Adidas for almost 20 years so we have a long history together,” Beckham previously told Sneaker Shopping‘s Joe La Puma. “I’ve seen the changes over the years, but seeing Jerry come in for me was really exciting. I’ve always been a fan of Jerry. I’ve known him from obviously living in Los Angeles. But now to see him step into Adidas for me is very special.”

Beckham once visited the Adidas showroom in Germany where he ran into Lorenzo, whom he now counts as a friend.

The release date for the Fear of God Athletics collection, pieces of which were teased at Fear of God’s debut runway show in Los Angeles in April, was confirmed by Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden earlier this month in an earnings call with media. It will consist of apparel, lifestyle sneakers, and basketball footwear which certain NBA Adidas athletes will wear.

Beckham could very well wear the coveted Fear of God swag with his eyewear line’s new clip-on shades that he recently flexed on Instagram. Or perhaps while driving a new Maserati GranTurismo, which he recently toured during Milan Design Week.

“I love glasses and have collected many over the years,” he once told Men’s Health of launching eyewear. “I went through my own archives—and my wife’s (which she doesn’t know about)—and also visited vintage shops so we could create this range. The way I’ve dressed over the years, I’ve always looked at people like Steve McQueen and Paul Newman and they were very much part of the inspiration.”