Dior Just Dropped a Ski Collection That’ll Help You Look Great While You Shred the Slopes

The snowy slopes of Aspen and Courchevel may not be ready for Dior’s hot new ski collection.

The 79-piece capsule is the second edition of the French house’s efforts on the slopes. Back in 2020, Dior teamed up with three winter gear brands to create its first collection of men’s ski clothes. The brand has joined forces with the same trio, but this edition kicks the color and performance elements up a notch.

The line, which was designed by Kim Jones, includes an assortment of body armor, helmets and ski masks made in collaboration with Swedish company POC. You can also shop a variety of men’s down jackets, pants and ski suits designed in partnership with Japanese alpine specialist Descente. Jones also teamed up with Swiss brand Ak Ski to add a variety of graphic snowboards to the offering.

Two standout looks from the new Dior Men’s Ski Capsule collection campaign images. Dior

The new capsule collection continues the brand’s venture into sportswear, and puts an emphasis on performance. You’ll notice these details most in items like a high-collar zipped sweater crafted from a technical wool material for warmth and durability. The ski pants in the capsule are made from a technical canvas material that is waterproof, windproof and breathable. Italian-made hiking boots don a technical mesh as well with uniquely contoured rubber soles for easy snow-trekking.

The ski goggles come in short and regular fits in a range of colors including black and yellow, ecru and gray, as well as pink and yellow. Fair-isle motif scarves made from a silk blend also wear the Dior logo, along with a classic jacquard print that stirs up ski-resort nostalgia from the ‘80s. Ski mittens, wool-blend headbands, neck warmers, beanies and helmets with adjustable ventilation systems round out the collection.

One of the high-collar zipped sweaters (left) and a technical-mesh hiking ankle boot from the drop (right). Dior

The priceist piece in the drop is a $7,200 snowboard. The exclusive board—made in partnership with AK Ski—is a wider, more colorful take on the duo’s first effort. It’s adorned with the new Dior Ski Capsule collection’s hallmark, the CD Diamond Dior signature, and accented with a metallic insert that gives it a textured feel. The board also has a classic fishtail shape beloved by avid snowboarders.

For hardcore snowboarding and après-ski photo-ops alike, you can shop the new Dior Men’s Ski Capsule collection online now. Prices range from $490 to $7,200 per item.