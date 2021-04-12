Zegna’s New ‘Luxury Leisurewear’ Line Offers Stylish Casual Clothes for the Post-Covid Era

After a year of wearing extremely relaxed garb, the borders of casual clothing have never looked blurrier. But Ermenegildo Zegna’s new Luxury Leisurewear collection reminds us that comfort and sophistication aren’t mutually exclusive.

Presented as part of the Italian fashion house’s spring 2021 collection, the offering is filled with elevated takes on everything from lightweight outerwear to staples like polo shirts, crewneck sweaters and slip-on sneakers. It includes a slew of functional garments, like a water-repellent field jacket, smart joggers with cargo pockets and permanent pleats and a hooded anorak that wears like a luxe sweatshirt.

If the clothes seem somewhat outdoorsy, that’s by design: these are pieces that are easy to pack and go, reflecting a thirst for life outside the home. Inspired by changing lifestyles and reconsidered priorities, the collection respects Zegna’s traditional focus on and expertise in men’s tailoring, even if it uses softer materials and sportier silhouettes. The final result is a smart line of multifunctional garments made to Zegna’s high textile and craftsmanship standards.

“Luxury Leisurewear is designed for how men live now,” the brand said in a statement. “Zegna reimagines classics to reflect the cultural zeitgeist and changing times where we lounge, live and work all in one place and prioritize personal comfort.”

Zegna isn’t the only high-end men’s brand examining the liminal space between what guys wore at home during the pandemic and what they’ll want to wear when they re-enter the world. Brioni and Brad Pitt just teamed up for a line of laid-back clothes; George Cleverly, beloved for its bespoke dress shoes, is now offering an assortment of more casual options. The stylish gents at The Armoury are offering a guide to splitting the difference between tailoring and your favorite casual staples.

But if Zegna’s collection line is more your speed, you’ll find it on Zegna’s website now. Prices range from $495 for a pair of cotton trousers to $3,995 for a cotton-blend field jacket.