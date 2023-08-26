Fall’s Best Menswear Shows the Understated Power of Neutrals

If you’ve spent any time looking at street style shots on digital platforms, you’ll no doubt have seen images of the perenially well-dressed model and businessman Johannes Huebl. At this point, he’s as as much of a fixture in menswear as single-pleated trousers and camel-hair coats, so naturally we recruited him to model some of the season’s best examples of those garments—and others—for our September fall style issue. Along the way, Huebl was kind enough to share some of the lessons he’s learned from his years spent in front of the camera. Read on for those pearls of wisdom—and where to find the wear-with-anything neutrals that feel so appealing right now.
Massimo Alba hand-brushed-cashmere sweater, $950; Begg & Co cashmere scarf, $575; preowned Blancpain Villeret watch, $22,970 (Watchfinder & Co.).
L.B.M 1911 wool sweater, $395; Officine Générale wool pants, $660.
Brunello Cucinelli wool and cashmere coat, $7,995, wool, silk, and linen suit, $6,495, and wool turtleneck, $1,795.
“Attitude—and a fashionably relaxed mindset— is the secret to wearing clothes like these. The comfort and quality put me at ease.”
Kiton cashmere and silk overshirt, $6,660; Ahlem acetate sunglasses, $515; Rolex x Bamford Watch Department watch (model’s own).
“I like a natural color palette and wear monochrome a lot. I tend to stick to no more than two textures in an outfit: a cashmere overshirt and corduroy trousers, for example.”
Bally cotton and poly trench, $2,385; Brioni cashmere and silk shirt, $3,900, and cashmere and silk turtleneck, $1,575: Stòffa wool pants, $525.
“Proportion and fit are all-important. I’ve learned that from designers and tailors over the last 20 years.”
Louis Vuitton wool double-breasted Pont Neuf suit jacket, $3,450, and wool cigarette pants, $1,090; Connolly cashmere and silk T-shirt, $435; Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, $800.
Altea technical-wool jacket, $860; Officine Générale cotton shirt, $285.
“My most valuable hacks: Get your trousers hemmed so they fit right, avoid anything too tight, and align your color palette. And don’t overthink it—a dark-navy suit never fails.”
Loro Piana blazer, $5,000, sweater, $1,650, and pants, $1,450, all in cashmere and wool; John Lobb leather boots, $1,980.
“I developed my own style with inspirations from movies, from friends and family members, and from what I see when I travel the world for work.”
Zegna shetland-wool jacket, $3,450, shetland-wool shirt, $4,150, and pure-wool pleated trousers, $1,490; John Lobb suede loafers, $1,800.
Valstar suede jacket, $2,680; Louis Vuitton cotton T-shirt, $565; Lardini wool and cashmere pants, $844; John Lobb suede loafers, $1,800.
Model: Johannes Huebl
Photographer: Zeb Daemen
Senior Market editor and casting: Luis Campuzano
Hair and Makeup Artist: Mónica Marmo
Photo Assistant: Paolo Caponetto
Executive Producer: Rebecca Watson
Production Assistants: Nikita Klepach, Marc Gejo
Photo Director: Irene Opezzo