Fall’s Best Menswear Shows the Understated Power of Neutrals

If you’ve spent any time looking at street style shots on digital platforms, you’ll no doubt have seen images of the perenially well-dressed model and businessman Johannes Huebl. At this point, he’s as as much of a fixture in menswear as single-pleated trousers and camel-hair coats, so naturally we recruited him to model some of the season’s best examples of those garments—and others—for our September fall style issue. Along the way, Huebl was kind enough to share some of the lessons he’s learned from his years spent in front of the camera. Read on for those pearls of wisdom—and where to find the wear-with-anything neutrals that feel so appealing right now.

Zeb Daeman

Massimo Alba hand-brushed-cashmere sweater, $950; Begg & Co cashmere scarf, $575; preowned Blancpain Villeret watch, $22,970 (Watchfinder & Co.).

Zeb Daeman

L.B.M 1911 wool sweater, $395; Officine Générale wool pants, $660.

WATCH

Zeb Daeman

Brunello Cucinelli wool and cashmere coat, $7,995, wool, silk, and linen suit, $6,495, and wool turtleneck, $1,795.

Zeb Daeman

“Attitude—and a fashionably relaxed mindset— is the secret to wearing clothes like these. The comfort and quality put me at ease.”

Kiton cashmere and silk overshirt, $6,660; Ahlem acetate sunglasses, $515; Rolex x Bamford Watch Department watch (model’s own).

Zeb Daeman

“I like a natural color palette and wear monochrome a lot. I tend to stick to no more than two textures in an outfit: a cashmere overshirt and corduroy trousers, for example.”

Bally cotton and poly trench, $2,385; Brioni cashmere and silk shirt, $3,900, and cashmere and silk turtleneck, $1,575: Stòffa wool pants, $525.

Zeb Daeman

“Proportion and fit are all-important. I’ve learned that from designers and tailors over the last 20 years.”

Louis Vuitton wool double-breasted Pont Neuf suit jacket, $3,450, and wool cigarette pants, $1,090; Connolly cashmere and silk T-shirt, $435; Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, $800.

Zeb Daeman

Altea technical-wool jacket, $860; Officine Générale cotton shirt, $285.

Zeb Daeman

“My most valuable hacks: Get your trousers hemmed so they fit right, avoid anything too tight, and align your color palette. And don’t overthink it—a dark-navy suit never fails.”

Loro Piana blazer, $5,000, sweater, $1,650, and pants, $1,450, all in cashmere and wool; John Lobb leather boots, $1,980.

Zeb Daeman

“I developed my own style with inspirations from movies, from friends and family members, and from what I see when I travel the world for work.”

Zegna shetland-wool jacket, $3,450, shetland-wool shirt, $4,150, and pure-wool pleated trousers, $1,490; John Lobb suede loafers, $1,800.

Zeb Daeman

Valstar suede jacket, $2,680; Louis Vuitton cotton T-shirt, $565; Lardini wool and cashmere pants, $844; John Lobb suede loafers, $1,800.

Model: Johannes Huebl

Photographer: Zeb Daemen

Senior Market editor and casting: Luis Campuzano

Hair and Makeup Artist: Mónica Marmo

Photo Assistant: Paolo Caponetto

Executive Producer: Rebecca Watson

Production Assistants: Nikita Klepach, Marc Gejo

Photo Director: Irene Opezzo