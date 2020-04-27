Louis Vuitton, Dior and More Top Fashion Houses Will Auction Custom Goods to Aid Coronavirus Relief

Some of fashion’s biggest names (and a few up-and-comers) are banding together for coronavirus relief.

The project, known as La Mode S’Engage, is a one-off auction organized by Ami’s chief executive Nicolas Santi-Weil and Sarah Adelman, founder of the beloved Parisian boutique Colette, according to a report from Business of Fashion. The executive duo used its clout to get some of the industry’s most prominent luxury brands to raise funds for the nonprofit organization #ProtegeTonSoignant, which sources and distributes essential supplies to French healthcare workers on the frontlines.

All of the auction entrants––Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Celine, Dior, Balenciaga and Comme des Garçons, to name a few––will be required to either customize an object from their archives or create something entirely new. Whatever route they choose, the final product must somehow incorporate the charity organization’s electric blue color. For those designers who are quarantined without access to a studio, they will be able to submit sketches and offer made-to-order services.

Whoever bids highest––prices start at €100 ($108)––will walk away with these limited-edition designs. “The goal is to raise as much money as possible,” Santi-Weil told the website. “We want to be a helping hand…to the work of the state.”

Launched a mere five weeks ago, #ProtegeTonSoignant has managed over €5 million (about $5,420,900 at current exchange) and has carefully broken down its donations on Instagram from the start. “Everyone is in a bad [financial] situation right now, and asking people to give money to something that normally is in their taxes, it’s not normal,” Sarah Jonathan, founder of #ProtegeTonSoignant, told BoF. The transparency created through social media offers contributors reassurance of how their funds are being allocated.

This is just the latest fashion campaign for Covid-19 relief efforts. Both of the leading fashion conglomerates—LVMH and Kering—have contributed to relief efforts in multiple ways, including making hand sanitizer and medical gowns for healthcare workers, as well as donating millions to relief efforts.

The La Mode S’Engage website will go live this Friday, May 1 at 2 pm Eastern time, and will go through Monday, May 4 at 1:59 pm.