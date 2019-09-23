No Boring Tuxes Here: The 7 Best-Dressed Guys at the 2019 Emmy Awards

At least where guys are concerned, the red carpets at the Big Three award shows have a tendency to look like a procession of a million people wearing the exact same thing. Which is why we were so heartened to see some of the guys at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night taking some risks, albeit calculated ones. From Milo Ventimiglia in an excellent dove gray evening jacket by Brunello Cucinelli to Kit Harington in a seriously minimal take on black tie by Givenchy, here’s who caught our eyes last night.