8 Important Style Lessons From the Best-Dressed Men of the Week

Normally around this time on a Friday we’d be giving you what we call The Best and the Rest, our take on the traditional week-ending men’s style surveys, which includes sartorial lessons from both the best and the worst-dressed guys spotted at various events over the past seven days. But this week, there was way more wheat than chaff. Whether that’s because this week included high-stakes photo opportunities like New York Fashion Week and the Toronto International Film Festival, or because with fall in the air everyone’s paying closer attention to what they’re wearing, we can’t tell. With minor exceptions, the guys on this week’s (which includes Brad Pitt, Ralph Lauren and Sterling K. Brown) list knocked it out of the park. Here’s what you can learn from their looks.