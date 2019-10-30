Forget Navy and Gray, Here Are 10 Stylish Brown Suits to Mix It Up This Fall

There’s an old British style adage that decrees one should never wear brown in town, the thinking being that the earthy hue is best suited to country life. While, thankfully, most men have moved away from such rigid rules about dressing, brown has remained something of a black sheep (brown sheep?) in menswear. But, after the monotony of blue, gray and black that has dominated most men’s wardrobes, designers are reconsidering the once verboten color—and so should you.

In universally flattering shades ranging from mahogany to camel, brown offers a warmer alternative to your standard neutrals while still being muted enough to work with just about anything currently in your closet. It’s an ideal way to inject some freshness into staid 9-to-5 tailoring without looking like you’ve tried too hard. If you add one new suit to your rotation this season, we suggest going brown. Here are ten of our favorites—for town, country and everywhere in between—available to buy now.