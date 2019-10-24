10 Denim Shirts to Add to Your Rotation This Fall

There’s a reason denim shirts have become an indispensable part of a stylish men’s wardrobe for fall and winter—and it’s not just that they look cool. Shirts cut from denim (not chambray, its lighter-weight summer counterpart) are naturally thicker than other cotton weaves, which means they help keep you warmer. They come in handy on days when you want to look more rugged than refined, and serve as a great alternative to flannels and thick oxford cloths. And luckily, lots of the most talented designers and beloved menswear brands are offering up their take on the staple this season. There’s a wide variety of styles available right now, which means you can find a denim shirt that plays well with tailoring during the week, as well as others that might make more sense when you’re not in the boardroom. A look at some of our favorites—from Brioni, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford and more—below.