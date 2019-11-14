Quantcast
// RR One

The 10 Best Vests to Wear This Fall and Winter

Stay warm with these elevated layers from Brunello Cucinelli, Prada, Drake's and more.

The best vests for men to wear this fall Sease

Is there a fleece vest lurking in your closet? If you live in an urban area and work in any facet of the business sector, chances are you know the garment well. In recent years, the fleece vest’s ubiquity amongst a certain breed of business bros has earned it the distinction of being a lynchpin of the so-called midtown uniform—a wardrobe of khakis, oxfords and the all-important vest that has spawned countless memes and a dedicated Instagram account. Where business prowess was once telegraphed by status symbols like Zegna suits and Rolex GMTs, today’s up-and-coming tycoons prefer the decidedly humble outerwear of hikers and longshoremen.

Consider this a public service announcement: there’s an array of handsome, elevated vests that offer all the same utility with a lot more style. Ubiquity isn’t a desirable trait for any successful businessman’s wardrobe; topping an expertly tailored suit with something seen on backpackers is like dressing a Wagyu filet with ketchup. Leave the fleece to the interns and upgrade with one of these dapper vests.

More Menswear

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Menswear

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad