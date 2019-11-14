The 10 Best Vests to Wear This Fall and Winter

Is there a fleece vest lurking in your closet? If you live in an urban area and work in any facet of the business sector, chances are you know the garment well. In recent years, the fleece vest’s ubiquity amongst a certain breed of business bros has earned it the distinction of being a lynchpin of the so-called midtown uniform—a wardrobe of khakis, oxfords and the all-important vest that has spawned countless memes and a dedicated Instagram account. Where business prowess was once telegraphed by status symbols like Zegna suits and Rolex GMTs, today’s up-and-coming tycoons prefer the decidedly humble outerwear of hikers and longshoremen.

Consider this a public service announcement: there’s an array of handsome, elevated vests that offer all the same utility with a lot more style. Ubiquity isn’t a desirable trait for any successful businessman’s wardrobe; topping an expertly tailored suit with something seen on backpackers is like dressing a Wagyu filet with ketchup. Leave the fleece to the interns and upgrade with one of these dapper vests.