50 Stylish Fall Coats to Keep You Warm—and Looking Great—This Season

Sweaters are important. Boots are key. But as far as your fall and winter wardrobe goes, outerwear is the number one MVP. If first impressions are everything, then when the weather starts to chill, your top layer is critical. Not only is your choice of coat or jacket the most direct way to telegraph your style, it’s also a utilitarian necessity for looking sharp come rain, sleet or snow—or any meteorological situation in between.

Now that layering season is upon us, we’ve rounded up the finest examples of ten essential styles every man should have in his closet. From lightweight jackets for brisk fall days to puffer coats that’ll withstand a polar vortex, this outerwear arsenal will have you covered no matter the weather.