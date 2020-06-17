10 Stylish Pairs of Swimming Trunks for Your Summer Staycation

Swim season is here. As temperatures climb and governors begin opening socially-distanced beaches up and down the coasts, now is the time to invest in your swimsuit (or suits) for the season. Going outside for a swim, surf or simply to catch some sun may be the best mental health break we can give ourselves in these challenging, exhausting, often surreal and sometimes inspiring times.

What does a swim trunk upgrade mean now? Well, we’re looking at those pairs that are so thoughtfully designed and well-cut, they can seamlessly double as shorts—ideal for the pool but looking just as good with a Martine Rose checkered button-down or one of Scott Fraser’s knit polos. The best swim trunks are both easygoing and considered—and crafted with technical precision, durability and quick-dry utility in mind.

Below, ten of our favorites to sport in or out of the water.