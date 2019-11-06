The 10 Best Turtleneck Sweaters for Guys to Wear This Fall

Turtlenecks are a particularly fraught article of clothing. If it’s not the Steve Jobs and Elizabeth Holmes connotations, there’s PTSD from lumpy childhood Christmas sweaters or the fear of looking like Bond villain. But it’s time to put aside your hesitations and embrace the turtleneck’s many virtues. At their best, turtlenecks are less Hugh Hefner (avoid pairing them with smoking jackets, unless you’re going for that lounge lizard look) and more Steve McQueen: sleek, suave and casually cool.

They offer a world of versatility; the key is knowing the right weight and fit for any given outfit. Opt for a finely-knit, slimmer cut turtleneck when layering under a suit—a foolproof way to take the starch out of tailoring. When you’re off duty, go for a chunkier weave and looser fit. Whether polished or unabashedly cozy, turtlenecks are essential for any man’s cold-weather wardrobe. Here are ten of the best you can get right now.