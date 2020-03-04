How to Elevate Your Activewear Once You’ve Finished at the Gym

The sustained streetwear boom didn’t just bring hoodies, tees, joggers and sneakers into the fashion mainstream, it established the price points for those items well into the luxury realm. And whether you believe the recent outpouring of prognostication pieces all come to bury streetwear, not to praise it, some of the movement’s more interesting knock-on effects are just now coming into view.

Take luxury athletic kit, of which there’s been a recent outpouring. For Supreme-level streetwear prices, designers are now applying expert craftsmanship to those same hoodies, tees, joggers and sneakers, in the type of luxury materials and muted tones that can hang with tailored pieces. And since fine cotton, wools and leather were all developed with performance in mind, every piece here is rated for go as well as show.