White Trousers, Denim Jackets and Elegant Outerwear: The Best Street Style from Pitti Uomo

Every six months, some of the most stylish guys in the world descend on Pitti Uomo, the bi-annual menswear tradeshow in Florence, Italy where stylists, buyers, photographers and fashion editors get a feel for what some of the world’s finest menswear brands will be offering in the following season. It’s one of those concentrations of good taste (and sartorial lessons) that’s too rich to ignore, so Robb Report asked photographer Jamie Ferguson—who you may already follow at the Instagram handle @jkf_man—to capture some of the best-dressed guys on the scene. (Ferguson, the author of the freshly published men’s style book This Guy, didn’t disappoint).

What can these gents share with us? That white trousers can look just as good in winter as they do in summer, that the denim jacket is a more attractive layering piece than the midtown banker’s vest and that you can get extra mileage out of your tailoring by breaking your suits apart. Those lessons and more, below.