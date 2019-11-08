10 Stellar, Luxurious Gifts for the Most Stylish Man on Your Holiday List

Guys with great personal style tend to be one of the hardest types to shop for—and not just because their overall aesthetics are highly specific. These guys often already have the things they really want. They don’t wait for the holidays to roll around before they ask their friends and loved ones to help them make new and valued additions to their wardrobes.

Which is why, if you’re shopping for such a gent this season, you should offer him the kinds of luxurious gifts he wouldn’t think of getting himself—and that won’t duplicate something he’s already bought. For fresh ideas on how to enhance even the most discerning guy’s everyday dressing ritual, or keep him looking sharp when he’s on the road, take a look at the gifts in our guide below.