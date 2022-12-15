Gucci’s New Apres-Ski Line Brings a Shot of Vibrant Color to the Slopes

If you have trouble deciding what to wear after a Black Diamond run, look no further.

Gucci recently launched its new Après-Ski collection that fuses mountain-inspired leisurewear with its boisterous design codes. The ready-to-wear drop includes ski-inspired sets, updated Gucci bags, lug sole boots, ski masks and accessories. The collection includes a preview of co-branded Adidas x Gucci selects that act as a cold-weather alternative to their collaborative release in June. Italian luxury luggage maker FPM Milano also partnered with Gucci to create a set of aluminum trolleys in continuation of the House’s Gucci Valigeria travel concept.

A puffer jacket and trolley from the Gucci Après Ski collection Gucci

The new Après-Ski collection is designed to capture Gucci’s vision of a travel-minded lifestyle. Standout skiwear from the release includes down-filled puffer jackets, padded jacquard trousers and a wool-knit bomber. And because you need shades to protect your eyes from all that reflective powder, there are plenty of retro goggles and round-frame sunglasses—rendered in fun colors—in drop as well.

For exploring snow-topped landscapes, new lug-soled boots are featured in the collection that are crafted from Gucci’s “GG canvas” and black rubber. The boots come in two colorways including both blue and gray, as well as the label’s classic camel and ebony hues. Padded GG ankle boots, however, may prove more useful in places where the snow stands above your heels. The boots feature a drawstring detail that locks warmth in and keeps snow out. The reimagined Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneaker rounds out the footwear, now available in two colorways that boast Gucci’s interlocking monogram and Adidas’s signature three stripes.

A pullover knit and lug-sole boot in navy from the drop. Gucci

The colorful assortment of Après-Ski was captured through stills by Toronto-born photographer Mark Peckmezian and via film by Akinola Davies Jr. In the campaign images, the cast of characters embark on an alpine escape and unwind against the backdrop of scenic views with a retro flair. We can’t promise you’ll look as chic as the models do in the images, but you’ll certainly stay nice and toasty, on and off the slopes.

Gucci Après-Ski is now available at the brand’s boutiques and on its website with prices ranging from $380 to $4,100. Special pop-ups in Courmayeur, Cortina, Courchevel, Verbier, and Kitzbühel are also now accessible with the sporty release.

