Gucci and Harry Styles Just Dropped a Groovy 1970s-Inspired Collection

Harry Styles and Gucci are taking their relationship to the next level.

The British singer-songwriter, who for many years has rocked outlandish Gucci ensembles to red carpets, has joined forces with the Italian fashion house to create a playful collection that gives a retro twist to traditional tailoring.

Dubbed Gucci Ha Ha Ha, the new line was conceived by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. Styles and Michele met early on in their respective careers and have since collaborated on campaigns, short films and one-off merch. It makes sense, then, that “Ha Ha Ha” itself combines the first letter of their first names. Gucci says it’s also a reference to many laughing emojis texted between the two.

“The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone: I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him, starting from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions,” Michele said in a statement. “We ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop and bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an over-turned memory of men’s tailoring.”

The vibrant range comprises jackets, coats, pants, shirts and accessories. Elements of British tailoring are woven into sartorial suits, treated denim jackets, double-breasted blazers and velvet tuxedos. In addition to sharp cuts, you can expect lots of Tweed and Prince of Wales checks. This is juxtaposed with “romantic accents” like mother-of-pearl buttons that add a refreshing take on masculine design codes.

At the more unconventional end, there’s an assortment of pajamas and bowling shirts in bold prints you would not find on Saville Road. (Think grumpy teddy bears, doodled hearts and bright red cherries.) There are even a few pleated kilts because the “As It Was” singer had to pay tribute to his UK roots somehow.

The one-off collection is slated to hit stores this October, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Michele believes it’s a fit for not only Styles fans, but also “anyone who has a passion for clothes.”