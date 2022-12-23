Bon Voyage? Gucci Just Opened a Luggage-Only Store in Paris

Gucci’s latest store makes having extra baggage look like a good thing.

Located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, the Italian luxury label’s first stand-alone luggage store began welcoming shoppers this week. The shop spans 2,900 square feet and offers a complete range of Gucci Valigeria travel and weekend bags. This includes one-of-a-kind steamers and the brand’s newly-launched “Off the Grid” trunks made from regenerated Econyl nylon. An aluminum trolley suitcase, created in collaboration with Italian luxury luggage specialist FPM Milano, also debuted at the store this week alongside a host of stylish travel essentials.

Ground floor views of the shop and travel collection displays. Photo by Dominique Maitre/Gucci

“The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré represents the next stage in our ongoing strategy to reinforce our leadership in the travel category,” Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s president and CEO, told WWD in an email. He went on to explain that the concept for the travel line’s new and forthcoming locations is inspired by the label’s original Florentine store and a three-month pop-up in London that saw the launch of Gucci’s Savoy luggage line.

Inspired by rail travel during the Belle-Epoque, Gucci’s new Parisian shop houses spans two floors. The sophisticated space is filled with vintage light fixtures, window displays that mirror luggage carts and canvas surfaces in neutral hues that make its dark walnut furnishings pop. The ground floor resembles a tony train station with a cash register disguised as a welcome desk. Here you’ll find on-the-go essentials such as eye masks, pajamas, beauty products as well as pet accessories for Fido. Exotic-skin versions of Gucci’s weekender duffle and one-of-a-kind trunks can also be found on the ground floor.

Plush seating and alongside dark walnut furniture on the top floor. Photo by Dominique Maitre/Gucci

On the floor above, design elements such as brass shelving nod to the racks found in old-fashioned trains. The ceiling, meanwhile, is modeled after the arched roofs of vintage carriages. Loom-woven carpeting in a tartan motif and plush seating add to its cozy vibe. Gucci’s full travel range including totes, backpacks, garment bags, hat cases and suitcases is spread out over both floors.

Standout styles from its Savoy line—which reimagines the label’s signature logo, distinctive stripe detail and GG hardware—will be available to shop in the store. You’ll even be able to buy Gucci’s top-handle Bauletto handbag here.

Another wall display with black-and-white handbag/trunk offerings. Photo by Dominique Maitre/Gucci

While the storefront is the first by Gucci to be dedicated to luggage, its travel range has had significant appeal for decades. When the house’s founder Guccio Gucci opened his original store in Florence in 1921, the first items it sold were trunks, suitcases and hatboxes. Gucci was acquired by Kering in 1999 and sits alongside top fashion brands like Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta in the corporation’s portfolio.

More Gucci Valigeria stores are in the works and expected to open in “other iconic city destinations,” Bizzari confirms. Neither a timeline nor locations have been shared, so stay tuned.