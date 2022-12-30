Gucci Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit With a Special Capsule Collection Full of Cheer

Gucci wants to help you channel good health and prosperity in 2023.

The Italian fashion house has released a special capsule collection that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The occasion, one of the 12 animal-themed years in the Chinese zodiac, will return at the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023. An assortment of Gucci ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories in a variety of bright, lucky colors and bunny-centric motifs and graffiti prints were designed to bring you abundance and good fortune.

Two offerings from the colorful capsule that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. Gucci

In the capsule, you’ll find everything from stylish athletic gear designed for you to move around in, including a technical jacket and jogging pant set with a geometric Square G print, to funky cardigans with quirky animal drawings. T-shirts, drawstring hoodies, silk shirts, trousers and a wool polo shirt round out the offering.

If you know Gucci, you know its collections tend to blend a variety of aesthetics together. Case in point: the footwear from this capsule offers a lot of variety, drawing from a number of Gucci collections. It includes a new edition of the Gucci Run sneaker with the GG water transfer print displayed on both its sole and uppers. Graffiti-print platform sneakers and a pair of “tagged” men’s loafers featuring interlocking G’s also stand out.

The reimagined Gucci Run sneaker and a backpack in light blue made exclusively for the capsule. Gucci

There are also a number of accessories in the collection, including a backpack with the house’s signature blue-and-red stripe detail on pale blue nylon made from recycled fibers. There are even bunny-print graffiti timepieces, including two G-Timeless watches featuring graffiti prints on their sapphire glass cases.

Sunglasses, silk bunny-print pillows, a baseball cap and a “Dans Le Vert”-labeled herringbone socks make up the final offerings from the cheerful capsule collection. You can shop the entire drop now on Gucci.com and select stores globally. Prices range from $290 for socks to an $8,700 hat box.