From Linen Shirting to Suede Loafers: Here’s How to Keep Your Spring Style Effortless and Easy

Spring’s arrival always offers an opportunity to lighten up one’s wardrobe, and this year, that’s especially true as designers have largely ditched structure and formality in favor of soft, laidback silhouettes. But unlike the sweats and sportswear that have taken precedence in many closets over the past two years, this spring’s styles channel a relaxed attitude with timeless polish—casual without dressing down.

Many of the most appealing ensembles are a modern take on mid-century leisurewear: breezy linen shirts, wide-leg trousers, sweaters and blousons mixed in with tailoring, grounded in fuss-free loafers or espadrilles. They’re the kind of clothes that are ideal for a Mediterranean getaway, but look just as at-home in the city. The organic textures and muted palette similarly bring to mind a Riviera holiday: sun-bleached blues, earthy tans and every shade of off-white. In any combination, these are garments that will bring an effortless elegance wherever you’re headed this season.

Lemaire wool coat, $2,015; Brunello Cucinelli suede shirt, $5,495; MP Massimo Piombo cotton trousers, $298; Tod’s leather belt, $795, and loafers, $775.

Gabriela Hearst cashmere sweater, $1,890; Tod’s cotton trousers, $595.

Boglioli silk jacket, $2,450; Loro Piana linen shirt, $545; Vacheron Constantin Patrimony manual watch in 18-karat yellow gold, $20,100.

Lardini cotton-and-nylon technical-fabric reversible coat, $1,290; Tod’s cotton jacket, $1,625; Bally cotton-and-silk T-shirt, $870; Massimo Alba cotton-and-linen trousers, $395; Turnbull & Asser suede belt, $405.

Ralph Lauren cotton jacket, $2,495, silk-and-linen shirt, $495, silk trousers, $795, and leather loafers, $660.

Etro beige wool coat, price upon request; Salvatore Ferragamo multicolored wool-and-cotton cardigan, $1,350; Turnbull & Asser white linen shirt, $450; Brioni white linen trousers, $1,400; Tod’s brown suede loafers, $775.

Boglioli wool suit, $2,275, and cotton polo, $300; A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia automatic watch in 18-karat white gold, $27,600; Tod’s suede loafers, $775.

Lardini beige cotton shirt, $395; Bally white cotton trousers, $730; A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia automatic watch in 18-karat white gold, $27,600; Turnbull & Asser tan suede belt, $405; Tod’s brown suede loafers, $775.

Hermès cotton jacket, $4,425, T-shirt, $1,475, and cotton trousers, $720; Rolex watch, model’s own.

Model: Arthur Kulkov at Next Models

Grooming: Tara Pagliara using Ouai & Shiseido

Set Decorator: Jacob Burstein

Style Editor: Kareem Rashed

Senior Market Editor and Casting: Luis Campuzano

Fashion Assistants: Kimberly Infante and Ari Stark