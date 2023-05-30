Jack Harlow Sported a Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Batman’ Courtside at Celtics-Heat Game 7

At Game 7 of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat semifinals matchup, rapper Jack Harlow flaunted his team spirit in a green Celtics letterman jacket while sitting courtside at Beantown’s TD Garden.
He also sported another watch from his Rolex collection: the GMT-Master II in Oystersteel with a black dial, an Oyster bracelet, and a dual-tone Cerachrom bezel insert in blue and black ceramic, the first Rolex timepiece to have such a feature.
Nicknamed Batman for that dark-hued bezel, which resembles colors found throughout the Caped Crusader’s world, the 40 mm model has a 70 hour power reserve and is waterproof to 330 feet. The brand’s signature Oystersteel, meanwhile, belongs to the 904L steel family, alloys most commonly used in high-technology and in the aerospace and chemical industries, where maximum resistance to corrosion is essential.
Harlow has quite the track record of rocking Rolex wrist candy at public appearances. The “What’s Poppin” rapper donned a beloved Rolex Sky-Dweller for his first Grammy Awards last year. It’s been a fixture in his wardrobe since late 2020.
Harlow previously spoke about his love of the Sky-Dweller. “I’m not materialistic, but I got this recently and I’m in love with it,” he said in a GQ short clip. “That’s the Sky-Dweller, stainless-steel Rolex. I like the color of it. I don’t really like yellow gold, so for me, this can go with so much . . . I didn’t fantasize about watches growing up, but now that I have one, I really could see myself building a collection. But this is the only watch I have right now.”
In other Rolex news, a rare 1979 Sea-Dweller with a Comex dial, believed to be one of only about 300 reference 1665 models ever made, recently went up for grabs at Tropical Watch.
And a mint-condition Rolex Milgauss was just snapped up for a whopping $2.5 million (2.2 million Swiss francs) at Phillips on Saturday by a bidder representing the Crown itself, according to Bloomberg. The timepiece doubled the pre-auction high estimate of $1.1 million (1 million francs) due to a bidding war between a U.S. collector and Rolex, according to people familiar with the matter.