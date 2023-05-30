Jack Harlow Sported a Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Batman’ Courtside at Celtics-Heat Game 7

At Game 7 of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat semifinals matchup, rapper Jack Harlow flaunted his team spirit in a green Celtics letterman jacket while sitting courtside at Beantown’s TD Garden.

He also sported another watch from his Rolex collection: the GMT-Master II in Oystersteel with a black dial, an Oyster bracelet, and a dual-tone Cerachrom bezel insert in blue and black ceramic, the first Rolex timepiece to have such a feature.

Nicknamed Batman for that dark-hued bezel, which resembles colors found throughout the Caped Crusader’s world, the 40 mm model has a 70 hour power reserve and is waterproof to 330 feet. The brand’s signature Oystersteel, meanwhile, belongs to the 904L steel family, alloys most commonly used in high-technology and in the aerospace and chemical industries, where maximum resistance to corrosion is essential.

A Rolex “Batman” GMT-Master II Courtesy of Bob’s Watches

Harlow has quite the track record of rocking Rolex wrist candy at public appearances. The “What’s Poppin” rapper donned a beloved Rolex Sky-Dweller for his first Grammy Awards last year. It’s been a fixture in his wardrobe since late 2020.

Harlow previously spoke about his love of the Sky-Dweller. “I’m not materialistic, but I got this recently and I’m in love with it,” he said in a GQ short clip. “That’s the Sky-Dweller, stainless-steel Rolex. I like the color of it. I don’t really like yellow gold, so for me, this can go with so much . . . I didn’t fantasize about watches growing up, but now that I have one, I really could see myself building a collection. But this is the only watch I have right now.”

In other Rolex news, a rare 1979 Sea-Dweller with a Comex dial, believed to be one of only about 300 reference 1665 models ever made, recently went up for grabs at Tropical Watch.

And a mint-condition Rolex Milgauss was just snapped up for a whopping $2.5 million (2.2 million Swiss francs) at Phillips on Saturday by a bidder representing the Crown itself, according to Bloomberg. The timepiece doubled the pre-auction high estimate of $1.1 million (1 million francs) due to a bidding war between a U.S. collector and Rolex, according to people familiar with the matter.