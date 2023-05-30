James Marsden Did a Stylish Pit Walk at the Monaco GP in Todd Snyder, Vegan Sneakers, and an IWC Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever the stylish gent, James Marsden hung out at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend in a classic, race-ready look perfect for those late spring days.

The actor sported a Todd Snyder knit polo, pants from Reiss, shoes from vegan sneaker brand Saye, and his signature IWC Schaffhausen watch. The look was styled by menswear expert Ilaria Urbinati. “Grid walk Monaco GP. 🏁,” Marsden captioned his fit pics on Instagram.

An IWC brand ambassador, Marsden has had a long relationship with the brand, having designed their first custom Ingenieur Chronograph in 2020.

“I like styles of watches that go with whatever the application is, and whatever the activity is,” the Westworld star previously told Robb Report ahead of an IWC store opening. “And [the] care and love that went into crafting these watches and how infrequently they’re made.”

“My day-to-day watch is a 39-millimeter [IWC] Spitfire pilot watch,” he continued. “There’s no such thing as a beater watch, but that’s the one I’m like, alright, yeah, we get a couple of knocks against the door. You know it’s built to take it and I wear it with me everywhere. So, that’s the one I wear the most day to day if I’m throwing on a pair of jeans and a T-shirt.”

His appearance the the Monaco Grand Prix is no surprise given his love for cars, particularly Ferraris.

“I’m a racing fan of brands with great racing heritage,” he said. “I was training with them [Ferrari] for a few weeks before Covid hit and I was doing some of their courses, [they] have loads of programs where you’re training to get your racing license, essentially. The 1960s Ferraris are the ones that I think are just the most gorgeous. And then some of the 250 GT whites. I’m also a fan of Mercedes, I can’t leave them out because they also have some great racing heritage as well.”