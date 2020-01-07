Why Joaquin Phoenix Is Wearing Only One Stella McCartney Tux This Awards Season

Joaquin Phoenix may have just scored a Golden Globe for his arresting performance in the Joker, but according to fashion designer Stella McCartney, the actor is a winner for an entirely different reason: wearing the same tux more than once.

McCartney, who has been a pioneer in sustainable design since she launched her eponymous label in 2001, shared a tweet following Sunday’s awards praising the 45-year-old for his eco-conscious styling.

“This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella,” the tweet reads.

The tuxedo itself wasn’t the most memorable on the red carpet—we prefer these eye-catching ensembles—but it’s well-tailored, timeless and now laced with a feel-good meaning. Moreover, it’s a refreshing rebuff to the relentless churn of red carpet outfits, and there’s certainly a case to be made that one’s suit only gets better with age. Phoenix will also save on the pennies, not that an award-winning actor has to worry about that.

Interestingly, the tux in question bears a striking resemblance to the classic black McCartney suit which Phoenix donned for the Joker premiere at the Venice Film Festival back in September (below). Which begs the question, could he have started his one-tux trick back then?

Phoenix—a life-long vegan and eco-warrior—continued his activism, suited-up, on stage. The actor kicked off his acceptance speech by thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change” and boldly offering a plant-based menu for the 77th show. “It really sends a powerful message,” Phoenix said as his peers applauded.

The film award season typically runs from November to March, with around 20 or so shows taking place in the period. Let’s just hope Joaquin has a good dry cleaner on speed dial.