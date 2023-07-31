Kith and Marvel Teamed up for a New Capsule Collection Inspired by ‘X-Men’

Marvel wants you to unleash your inner beast.

The multimillion-dollar media franchise, famous for its action-packed comics and films starring supernatural beings, has joined forces with Kith to create a new collection in honor of X-Men’s 60th anniversary. Created in 1963 by the late, great Stan Lee, the best-selling comic series is centered around a band of outcast mutants that become heroes, including Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Professor Xavier, and Beast. The new capsule pays tribute to these now-famous characters in decidedly stylish fashion.

Dubbed Marvel | Kith for X-Men 60th Anniversary Collection, the line includes apparel, accessories, and collectibles that combine iconic X-Men artwork with the New York label’s swagger. You’ll find tapestry coach jackets, wool varsity jackets, and satin bombers, alongside intarsia knitwear and graphic t-shirts. In addition, you can expect a range of accessories, such as headwear, printed skate decks, statement keychains, and pin sets.

Left to right: Rogue bomber jacket; custom X-Men arcade game. Kith

The threads and tchotchkes are hardly the coolest part, though. Kith worked with Marvel to design a limited-edition comic that follows the X-Men as they enjoy a “day off” in N.Y.C. The motley crew attends a Knicks game and goes shopping in the Big Apple, naturally.

The collab may seem a little unusual at first, but it was quite a natural fit. Kith founder and CEO Ronnie Fieg reportedly started collecting Uncanny X-Men trading cards from a young age and has artfully incorporated them into the collection.

Working with Asics, Fieg designed seven custom versions of the Remastered Gel-Lyte III that take design cues from the trading cards. The kicks sport colorways inspired by X-Men heroes and come in boxes that resemble the card packaging. Inside the box, you’ll find an encased trading card of the character reflected in exterior hues. You won’t know which colorway is headed your way, either, and will have to remove a tearaway seal to see which version you received. (Wolverine is the only character to have two pairs of sneakers in the drop, one for both his 1975 and 1980 illustrations.)

All seven Asics Remastered Gel-Lyte III sneakers. Kith

Another highlight of the collection is the retro arcade game. Created in partnership with Aracade1Up, the custom unit showcases both X-Men and Kith graphics and will make a fetching addition to any den. You could also snap up two X-Men versions of Modernica’s Fiberglass Shell Chair to turn said den into a real superhero lair.

You can shop the entire collection on Kith’s website or app.

