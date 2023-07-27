This British Soccer Team Just Got Stylish New Uniforms to Wear Off the Field

One of London’s hottest soccer clubs is getting ready to hit the town in style.

Italian menswear label Kiton unveiled sketches on Thursday of the stylish uniforms Tottenham Hotspur F.C. teammates will sport off-field to formal occasions throughout the season. The new unis are part of a two-year partnership between the Spurs and the clothing label, and will be produced under the brand’s KNT (Kiton New Textures) urbanwear line. The category was created by twins Mariano and Walter De Matteis, the third generation of the Kiton family, in 2018.

KNT has created a trio of active tailoring outfits for the First Team squad and coaching staff. According to the label, the assortment features premium fabrics in the Tottenham Hotspur colors, navy blue and white. A single-breasted mélange suit stands out among the offerings. It’ll reach the teammates entirely cut and sewn by hand with a motif that mirrors urban street surfaces. Players will wear the two-piece outfit over a white cotton and linen crewneck pullover and a cotton jersey polo shirt. The second look is a blue ensemble crafted from Kiton’s exclusive 14-micron wool. Channeling KNT’s swagger, the look includes a snap button shirt jacket worn over a fine cotton t-shirt and with jogger pants for on-the-go styling.

All three looks being supplied to the Tottenham Hotspur F.C. team members from Kiton’s KNT line. Kiton

The third look designed for the club pairs a zip-up hooded jacket with a zip-up viscose sweatshirt, a short-sleeved crewneck t-shirt, and cotton jersey cargo trousers with a pleated waist. Compact nylon produced with a water-repellent and windproof membrane is a key detail to the sport jacket. The line’s footwear is meant to “evoke street culture and convey an informal yet elegant attitude,” the brand wrote in a statement.

The De Matteis twins have a passion for football, which helped bring the two worlds together. The duo says London’s vibrant creative scene has also provided inspo for their luxe designs. “The Tottenham Hotspur F.C. family is very similar to ours, so we immediately matched in terms of values,” says Kiton CEO, Antonio De Matteis. “In addition, KNT embodies the agonistic, dynamic and outstanding spirit of the Premier League, which is one of the most watched in the world. For a company like Kiton, being part of London’s international scene through a partnership with a historic club like the Spurs is the best way to make a debut in the sports industry.”

Founded in 1882, the Tottenham Hotspur club has traditionally rivaled Arsenal F.C. and hosts its home matches at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The club’s emblem is a cockerel standing on a ball flanked by the Latin motto “Audere est Facere,” meaning “to do is to do.” The team features a number of decorated players, including Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Yves Bissouma.

“In Kiton we are proud to have a formalwear partner that will provide our players and coaching staff with exceptional design and tailoring, that will exude professionalism and maximize comfort as they arrive for matches” says Ryan Norys, Tottenham Hotspur F.C. commercial sales director. Sounds like the team will be winning in more ways than one.