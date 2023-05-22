Leonardo DiCaprio Wore a Classic Alexander McQueen Tuxedo to His Latest Premiere at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Martin Scorsese’s new film— which is boldly being billed as the A-list actor’s career-best performance—marks the start of his unofficial Oscars campaign.

DiCaprio, 48, walked up the iconic red steps to celebrate the debut of Killers of the Flower Moon in a classic black Alexander McQueen tuxedo, Montblanc cufflinks, and John Lobb shoes alongside costar Lily Gladstone. The pair were joined by Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and several of their Native American castmates in traditional clothing.

The actor has long been an Armani acolyte, wearing the brand on a number of milestone occasions including when he won his first Oscar for The Revenant in 2016: a made-to-measure Giorgio Armani tuxedo with a textured two-button peak lapel and grosgrain trimming. (He also sported the fashion house for the film’s premiere.)

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival Gisela Schober/Getty

Killers of the Flower Heart, based on Dan Gran’s best-selling novel, details the events surrounding the brutal murders of members of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, according to the Cannes website. The film will hit theaters in October and will then stream globally on Apple TV+. “It’s a project I am very proud to be part of and I cannot wait to share it with you all,” DiCaprio wrote on Instagram.

Besides promoting his latest movie, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has plenty of things to keep him busy outside of the film industry, including the century-old sustainable Champagne brand Telmont, which he invested in last year.

It’s one of many eco-friendly initiatives he’s been partnering with of late, backing companies such as Beyond Meat, vegan snack brand Hippeas, and the solar power company Kingo, which brings clean energy to rural parts of the world. DiCaprio’s Instagram (where his bio reads “environmentalist”) continues to be a mix of climate-focused calls to action.

“Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating,” he said on stage when he accepted that first Oscar.