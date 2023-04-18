Lewis Hamilton Donned Head-to-Toe Fendi at Marc Jacobs and I-D’s Coachella Pre-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

It was hard to miss Sir Lewis Hamilton at the Marc Jacobs and i-D Coachella pre-party.

The seven-time Formula 1 champ, who is considered one of the most stylish gents in motorsport, rocked up to Saturday’s star-studded soiree wearing an eye-catching Fendi ensemble. Straight from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the relaxed yet sophisticated pieces were perfect for the sun-soaked affair at the Viking Villa in Palm Springs.

The oversized linen shirt ($1,850 at Fendi and on sale for $1,173 at Italist) Hamilton opted for has the house’s iconic FF motif printed all over in blue and white. To give the button-down a trippy feel, the monogram was placed diagonally and blurred with the ikat technique. The British racer’s denim jeans ($1,450 at Fendi and on sale for $952 at Italist) also featured interesting details, including a jacquard Fendi Roma patch on the back pocket, fringed hems, and strips of brown suede. Sir Lewis rounded out the look with white shades, stacked silver chains, and suede boots.

Fendi’s Multicolor Linen Shirt. Fendi

Buy Now on Italist: $1,456.62 $1,173.29

Buy Now on Fendi: $1,850

Hamilton has established himself as quite the fashionista by rocking monochromatic Rick Owens ensembles, coveted IWC watches, and the like. The Brit wasn’t the only stylish partygoer at the desert bash, either; Leonardo DiCaprio, Idris Elba, and Marc Jacobs were just some of the big-name celebs mingling around the pool.

Fendi’s Blue Denim Pants. Fendi

Buy Now on Italist: $1,153.06 $952

Buy Now on Fendi: $1,450

I-D’s global editor-and-chief Alastair McKimm was also in attendance, naturally. He told Women’s Wear Daily that the magazine and Marc Jacobs were a natural fit for the event. “Marc Jacobs and i-D is this very organic collaboration, because I think the brands just speak to each other,” he said.

Hamilton at Saturday’s party. Mat Hayward/Getty

To add to the fashion vibes, Jacobs provided guests with sunglasses from his eponymous label’s SS23 eyewear collection to counter the Californian rays. There were giant mirrors strategically placed at the event so guests could snap desert selfies in the designer’s shades. (How’s that for marketing?) There was top-notch entertainment, too, with performances by rappers Fivio Foreign and Lil Durk throughout the afternoon. Lil Durk was also the face of Marc Jacob’s denim monogram collection last year. Maybe Hamilton will fill those shoes next?