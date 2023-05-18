Lewis Hamilton Rocks a New Bottega Tiger Print to Celebrate Hailey Bieber’s New Skincare Line

With the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy being canceled this week, Lewis Hamilton was able to join his friends Justin and Hailey Bieber in London on Wednesday night.

The race-driving champion was in town to celebrate the latter’s U.K. launch for her skincare brand Rhode, which hosted a party in the city’s Chiltern Firehouse where names like Sabrina Elba, Justine Skye, Nick Grimshaw and Katie Grand also gathered.

For the big night, Hamilton stepped out in a full look from Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection—a tiger print set and black coat—which was just unveiled to the public the same day. He rounded out the look with black sunglasses and black leather shoes.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Justin and Hailey have been longtime friends of the race car driver, with the trio seen hanging out together at Coachella and the latter having gone to see Hamilton’s races in person. They’ve done several outdoor activities together including motorbiking and jet surfing.

Hamilton, one of the few F1 stars known for his winning style on and off the face tracks, has had several high-fashion moments in recent weeks, including the custom Martine Rose set he wore courtside at a Lakers and Warriors game.

At the most recent Grand Prix in Miami, he donned several statement outfits, including a Louis Vuitton men’s monogram look as well as a custom ensemble from Rick Owens.

The racer is a big fan of the matching set, having donned a similar eye-catching look at the i-D x Marc Jacobs event during Coachella: an oversized F-logo monogram linen shirt and pants that retailed for $3,300.

His watch game is equally impressive. At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, for instance, he wore his go-to IWC Big Pilot’s Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert.” The $35,000 timepiece is reportedly one of his personal favorites. And last spring, he rocked three watches at once, including an IWC Chronograph, to protest F1’s ban on jewelry.