Louis Vuitton Is Re-Releasing Archival Menswear Designed by the Late Virgil Abloh

Louis Vuitton is making iconic designs by the late, groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh available once more.

The famous French fashion label has partnered with Dover Street Market Ginza to exhibit and sell some of the most striking pieces Abloh created during his four-year tenure as its artistic director of menswear. Though neither Louis Vuitton or DSM Ginza have confirmed which looks will be on display, it is reported that eight full looks from Abloh’s catalog with the brand will be displayed. You’ll also be able to view and shop a selection of other custom, archival designs, according to Hypebeast.

Taking a look at Abloh’s most notable moments with the Maison, you get a colorful idea of what may be displayed at the exhibit. His debut collection, for starters, featured Wizard of Oz-inspired graphics throughout its relaxed assortment with nods to the design codes of his predecessor, Kim Jones. Then, just over a year into his role, he released a denim-focused capsule collection with Japanese designer NIGO that played up LV’s signature monogrammed print. The drop sold out almost instantly and prompted a second collab from the duo.

Sneaker from the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration, designed by Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton

A few of Abloh’s other memorable moments with the label include his fall 2020 “Heaven on Earth” collection and the reveal of his Nike Air Force 1 collaboration. The former, to some, may reflect the designer’s clearest vision for tailoring. The majority of the looks from the collection came in slimmer, more streamlined cuts. The finale looks left the biggest impression on spectators, however, as they donned Magritte-esque cloud prints. The LV x Nike Air Force 1 collaborative sneakers were unveiled in June 2021 in a range of bright colors and signature designs. A year later, nine of those styles arrived in Louis Vuitton stores and on the house’s digital platforms.

To view and get your hands on a few of Abloh’s most iconic pieces for Louis Vuitton, visit Dover Street Market Ginza from October 29 to November 15.