Louis Vuitton and Gucci Are Opening Flagship Stores in Montreal’s Biggest New Development

Two of fashion’s biggest names are opening new stores in the Great White North.

According to Quebec-based developer Carbonleo, Louis Vuitton and Gucci are leasing new flagship spaces in its Royalmount development, slated to open in 2024. Set in Montreal’s Midtown district, the sprawling site will host 170 stores, including 60 restaurants. The mixed-use project is the largest private development in Quebec with a key focus on creating an eco-friendly environment that will also feature residential, office, hotel and wellness spaces.

A rendering of Royalmount’s outdoor public piazza Courtesy of Carbonleo

Louis Vuitton’s first dedicated store in Quebec will span 9,150 square feet in the residential-and-commercial complex. Gucci’s flagship, meanwhile, will be set in an 8,700-square-foot space. Both high-end brands will be joined by Tiffany & Co., which is opening its largest store in the city, as well as Sandro and Maje. Upscale home furnishings company RH is opening a whopping 46,000 square foot store in the development—the better to show off its sizeable couches and tables.

The $7 billion project has been in the works since 2018, when Carbonleo announced its partnership with L Catterton Real Estate, a private equity firm that enjoys an intimate relationship with LVMH, to develop the property.

Another rendering of shoppers inside the sprawling complex Courtesy of Carbonleo

The first phase of the project has been focused on the two-level, 824,000-square-foot retail and lifestyle complex. A linear park called Le Champ and an outdoor public piazza are expected to complement the structure. And the developers claim the project will be one of the only 100 percent carbon-neutral mixed-use projects in Canada, according to Carbonleo.

“We’re pleased that these renowned luxury brands have committed to opening retail locations at Royalmount, reflecting our view that this world-class project will redefine urban mixed-use development in Canada just as we were able to do with Miami Design District,” says Mathieu Le Bozec, managing partner L Catterton, in a statement. “Together with Carbonleo, we look forward to introducing this destination to Montreal and visitors from around the world.”