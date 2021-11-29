Louis Vuitton Is Dedicating Its Upcoming Runway Show to the Life and Legacy of Virgil Abloh

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s unexpected death, Louis Vuitton has decided the designer’s final show must go on.

The French fashion house has announced that the upcoming spring 2022 menswear runway show in Miami will be dedicated to the life and legacy of the design visionary.

Abloh, who died at age 41 on Sunday after privately battling cancer for the past two years, had been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear since 2018. He was set to appear at Tuesday’s show alongside nearly 100 looks he created. In fact, he even posted a teaser on his Instagram just four days ago that said: “Miami, I have an idea…” That he was working so intensely up until the very end is a testament to his strength, determination and passion.

Following the news of Abloh’s tragic death, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO Michael Burke confirmed the designer’s final show would go ahead in Miami, per his wishes. The house also shared a short video titled “Virgil Was Here.”

“Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times,” Burke said in a statement. “He paved the way for future generations.”

Virgil was here.

Indeed, trailblazing Abloh was the first Black artistic director at a major French luxury label. He was also one of the most influential executives at LVMH. When the luxury conglomerate acquired a 60 percent stake in Abloh’s label Off-White, it also gave the designer a leading role in starting new brands and in shaping projects for its existing portfolio. He was an outspoken advocate for diversity and inclusion. Not to mention, he has irrefutably shaped the relationship between streetwear and high fashion.

The spring 2022 show coincides with the official opening of Louis Vuitton’s new boutique in the Miami Design District, which is devoted to Abloh’s men’s collection.

“I am honored to have called him my friend,” Burke added. “My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family and the entire community that was touched by his greatness.”

The show will take place at 5:30 pm ET on November 30 and you can livestream it via Louis Vuitton’s digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and the website.