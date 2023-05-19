Ludacris Got a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and He Wore a Rose Print Set to Celebrate

Rapper and hitmaker Ludacris achieved another milestone on Thursday: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He opted for a light khaki car coat and pants set with red rose illustrations printed throughout—a nod to the Instagram caption he would later post (“I got my flowers today and a star”).

His wife and all four of his children came out to support and watch him receive his award. Ludacris, 45, was also joined by his friends Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel and LL Cool J.

“Ludacris has been a pop culture staple for many years,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “As both a rapper and actor, he has created some of our favorite music and film moments and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our historic landmark.”

During his acceptance speech, Ludacris thanked his supporters, friends, and family. “I went from being a young man with a dream to having my name cemented in one of the most visited places on Earth,” he said. “People walk this block and their eyes are glued to the ground. If kids and parents or anyone walking up and down the street sees my name and the pavement and it ignites just the smallest spark of creativity, drive, and ambition in any of these people, it will continue to just mean the world to me and I know it’s all worth it,” he said.

Ludacris’ excitement and joy recall the time he once showed off his brand new Mercedes Maybach SUV, which at the time hadn’t even arrived in dealerships yet. It was the latest addition to his notable collection of cars that includes a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin. “Is there such a thing as having too many cars?” he captioned his post at the time. Not in our eyes.