10 Can’t-Miss Deals From Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ Sale

For the longest, my daily uniform consisted of skinny black jeans, a fitted shirt, a pronounced belt and a pair of boots. No matter the scenario or the trend du jour, I stuck with it. These pieces became my signature, and I had little desire to deviate from my norm. But all this changed in mid-2020. After months of being stationed in my apartment, enjoying my fill of banana bread and ample bottles of red, I adopted a new outlook: Clothes can be as comfortable as they are stylish.

I wasn’t alone in this mindset. When the world opened up again, the general public’s perception began to shift. Being well-dressed didn’t have to mean looking prim and proper; wearing elevated activewear or loungewear out and about became normal. I saw this first hand at a dinner party, the kind that required some semblance of formality. Accordingly, I fell back on my uniform, and suffered in the process. I felt uneasy, as if I was about to burst—the result of all that banana bread. My seatmate, however, was cool as a cucumber. His ensemble was stylish, befitting the environment, but he also looked comfortable. I later found out he was wearing Lululemon.

Once the go-to label for Equinox members and moneyed yogis, Lululemon now doubles as acceptable daywear. I’ve seen the brand worn in airport lounges, at busy brunch spots and at parties. The styles that Lululemon offers are sleek and elevated enough to work in a variety of scenarios. But they’re also immensely comfortable. It’s no wonder that the company doesn’t need to rely on flash sales. What it does offer is a discount section, called “We Made Too Much,” which is a goldmine of streamlined and stretchy trousers, polo shirts, button-downs, joggers and shorts and more—all at marked-down prices.

If you’re like me and have experienced days when you just need to feel relaxed but still look presentable, Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section is a great resource. Just make sure to get your hands on these deals while they are available because as with most good things, they won’t last long.

Here’s a pair of trousers that won’t fail you. Wear them to work, to happy hour or to a dinner party with your favorite shirt and jacket. The limit does not exist.

Buy Now: 128 $89

The beauty of this polo shirt, aside from its sleek cut, is that you could work out in it.

Buy Now: 88 $64

These joggers are so light and breezy that they feel like a second skin.

Buy Now: 128 $89

This tee comes in a range of colorways, but as they say, the cream always rises to the top.

Buy Now: 78 $54

The name says it all: Engineered for warmth.

Buy Now: 148 $99

Lululemon’s celebrated City jogger fits and feels like a dream.

From working out to running errands, these ripstop shorts will are built to keep you sweat-free no matter the activity.

Buy Now: 78 $49

Remember those trousers that won’t fail you? The same can be said of this slim-fit button-down.

Buy Now: 88 $64

A chill sweater specifically made for chilly environments.

Buy Now: 98 $69

We’re living in the era of the hoodie. And if you haven’t hopped on the bandwagon yet, here’s a great place to start.

