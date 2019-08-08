Orlebar Brown Is Now Making Swimming Trunks Inspired by the Mandarin Oriental’s Spectacular Pools

Whether you’re dreaming of your next beach getaway or just plan to hang out by the pool this summer, these new swim shorts by Orlebar Brown definitely set the escapist mood. The luxury resort-wear brand, known for its high-quality tailored swim trunks, just released four new limited-edition pairs of its Bulldog swim shorts in collaboration with the iconic resort and hotel company, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Designed with its signature side-fasteners and cut with a 6” inseam, the mid-length shorts are printed with photographs of some of the Mandarin Oriental’s most exotic and breathtaking locations around the world. The prints are featured on three of the shorts and include beautiful scenery from the hotel chain’s properties in Bodrum, Turkey; Sanya, China and on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como. Stunning aerial views of the mountains, lakes and architecture from each individual five-star property are on full display—an instant crowd-pleaser that will have people wishing they could be transported to such a luxurious oasis.

The fourth pair of shorts use a print of the Mandarin’s fan logo in a tesselating, navy pattern for those who prefer something a little more subtle. Either way, any style you choose will definitely fit the bill for your next weekend trip or island vacation; Orlebar Brown’s swim shorts are perfect for a dip in the pool or beach, yet smart enough to wear to lunch or for a drink, making them the perfect choice to wear all day long.

Feeling a bit more adventurous? If you book a stay at one of the Mandarin Oriental’s hotels and resorts, you can have them ordered and delivered directly to their rooms via the hotel’s spa. All four pairs of shorts are available for purchase online at orlebarbrown.com and at select hotel locations.