Actor Manu Ríos Sported a Black Ferragamo Vest at the Red Sea International Film Festival

With the Cannes Film Festival in full swing, some of the biggest international film stars are enjoying the glitz and glamour of the South of France, with yacht parties and black tie galas a nightly occurrence.

On Thursday, Elite star Manu Ríos, known for his subversive yet elegant approach to fashion, served up another alternative to the traditional black tuxedo: a black elongated vest with trousers from Maximilian Davis’s first collection for Ferragamo.

Unlike the runway look, the Spanish actor opted to go without an undershirt and instead added a discreet lapel pin. Rios wore the understated look to the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Women’s Stories Gala in Cap d’Antibes, just outside of Cannes.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

It’s the latest in a series of stylish looks from the star as he’s in town to promote the new Pedro Almodóvar film Strange Way of Life, a queer Western starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

Ríos’s first pair of outfits on premiere day were both from Saint Laurent as the French fashion house produced Almodócar’s movie under its new production arm. For the photocall, he wore a silk ivory cummerbund blouse and pants from Saint Laurent’s most recent menswear collection.

He paired the look with jewelry from Cartier: a 1998 Panthère necklace with 18-karat white gold and diamonds, a 2015 Maillon Panthère ring with 18-karat white gold and diamonds, and a Cartier love ring.

For the red carpet, he wore another look from the brand, this time with a black silk pussybow blouse.

Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest showcases for jewelry brands and high jewelry. Chopard has long been the festival’s lead sponsor, and the jeweler plans to present a full couture catwalk collection.

“It’s where these dresses belong,” said artistic director Caroline Scheufele. “There are guests walking a red carpet every night. There are black-tie dinners every night. And it is when we already have our biggest night.”