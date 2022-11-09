Marni’s Bright New Menswear Capsule Offers an Antidote to All Those Navy Sweaters in Your Closet

Guys have a tendency to fall back on muted colors in the fall—but Marni’s new exclusive drop wants to change that.

On Wednesday, the Italian clothing brand released an exclusive menswear capsule collection with the German retailer MyTheresa. The 19-piece assortment includes playful yet sophisticated crewneck jumpers, cardigans, vests and cargo pants made from cotton gabardine. Accessories like matching Fussbett slides and striped beanies crafted from mohair round out the drop, which turns up the volume with a palette of blue, purple, orange and yellow.

Striped and geometric-print knits from the capsule, alongside a pair of cotton gabardine cargo pants. Mytheresa

Each piece is made in Italy with slightly oversized silhouettes that range from drop shoulders on mohair-blend crewnecks and cardigans to the trousers’ wide-cut leg designs. The cozy vests offer a “hint of stretch”—incredibly important during Q4’s onslaught of cocktail parties and calorie-laden meals.

Three fuzzy, striped beanies in the capsule match some of the other knitwear offerings. The two Fussbett slides are crafted from buttery smooth leather with mohair-like straps and insoles embossed with Marni lettering.

Mytheresa x Marni capsule collection beanie, vest and slides Mytheresa

Marni is no stranger to zany collabs, having produced successful apparel and footwear capsules with Veja and Uniqlo this year alone. The Italian fashion label debuted in Milan, Italy back in 1994 and has since been acquired by Italian fashion group OTB, the parent company of Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Diesel and Viktor & Rolf. MyTheresa has been famous for offering a number of luxe brands online, from Loro Piana to Gucci, since 2006. In 2022, the brand expanded its luxury offerings to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of its “Life” category.

To get your hands on the colorful new Mytheresa x Marni capsule collection items, visit the retailer’s website. Prices range from $318 beanies to $1,140 intarsia knits.